"Isn't that what men want to see?": Valkyrae explains rise of Twitch "hot tub" girl streamers

Rachel "Valkyrae" Hofstetter took to her stream to talk about the rise of hot tub girl streamers on Twitch. The Amazon-owned streaming platform has recently seen exponential growth in the number of such streamers.
While the company does encourage streaming, it has strict policies against obscenities. Despite those policies, a lot of female streamers have seemingly gotten away with obscenities on stream.
As a result, the internet has accused Twitch of being sexist and biased towards female streamers.
Valkyrae addresses the rise of hot tub girl streamers
In a recent video, Valkyrae addressed the issue and said that she supports the LGBTQ community after a fan asked her about it on chat. Following that, she opined that people should prioritize their happiness, provided they don't hurt anyone.
"I don't understand why people care so much about who people love, you know. I don't get it."
Valkyrae went on to say that she had come across a few other female streamers in the "Just Chatting" section on Twitch, one of whom was wearing a bathing suit while streaming.
Valkyrae said that the chat was being unnecessarily rude towards the streamer and that she wasn't really hurting anyone. The 100 Thieves owner didn't seem to find a problem with it.
"There are people in chat who are being so rude. They're angry, right? But it's like, why are you so angry about her? You know, it works for a reason. Like you're getting it, it's free for you. You don't have to donate or subscribe, like isn't it a good thing? Like isn't that what men want to see?"
Valkyrae stated that if no one was hurting anyone, then there shouldn't be any issue practically. The internet was also of the opinion that she was right here.
People watch them because they want to, and if they watch it on their own accord, they shouldn't hate on the streamer.
Users on the internet went on to say that it wasn't the streamer's responsibility to educate children. It's the responsibility of the parents to monitor what the children are watching. The streamers are here just to make some money.
Like Valkyrae, even her followers were amazed that people got rude despite opting to watch that content.
Another individual noted that toxicity and sexism are ingrained in people. They added that there's a high chunk of male viewership on such hot tub streams, and the most number of people hating on these streamers and being rude in their chat is also male.
Like Valkyrae, many people on the internet also believe in the policy of living and letting live. If people don't like something, then they're better off not watching it.