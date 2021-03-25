"I should be at least bisexual": Valkyrae opens up about her sexuality and explains why it's sad for her

Popular gaming personality Valkyrae recently went into detail about her sexuality on a stream. The 29-year-old streamer has been breaking records since the start of her streaming career, edging out Pokimane as the most-watched female streamer of 2020.

Given her stature as a streamer, fans have been unnaturally curious about her sexuality for a while. Valkyrae has finally clarified the doubts.

Also read: "I've gone back to an ex who cheated on me": Valkyrae opens up about being in a toxic relationship.

Valkyrae candidly discusses her sexuality on stream

Stating that she's shocked that she's straight, Valkyrae said that she's hilariously annoyed by that fact.

"I am shocked I'm straight, I am actually shocked I'm not even bi. Why!? I can't believe it with how much I love women. I should be at least bisexual but I'm not, that sucks for me."

Valkyrae mentions that she "loves" women and can platonically appreciate women regarding their looks but mentioned that she is not sexually attracted to them.

Advertisement

Throughout the clip, Valkyrae can be seen as agitated by the fact that she's straight as an arrow. In response to claims by her chat that she's in denial, Valkyrae said,

"I wish I was in denial, but I legit am just straight. I am. It's unfortunate. I'm not sexually attracted to women, but I think women are freaking hot. I can appreciate beauty in women, but I'm not sexually attracted to women"

The speculation began with Valkyrae's tweet on International Women's Day, where she expressed a lot of love for women all over the globe.

Happy International Women’s Day❤️



Women are incredibly beautiful & empathetic & kind & talented & inspiring & smart & such a breathe of fresh air in this disgusting world my heart my mental & my eyes are blessed with your existence thank you to all women I just really love women — rae ☀️ (@Valkyrae) March 8, 2021

After a lot of speculation, Valkyrae has set the record straight for fans who were curious. While people might continue asking her about it, Valkyrae's message was clear. She's straight.

Also read: Sykkuno's wholesome description of Corpse Husband's appearance wins over the internet.