Valkyrae left speechless on seeing fan-art of Corpse Husband choking her

Rachel "Valkyrae" Hofstetter was rendered speechless recently, after she happened to chance upon a work of fan-art in which Corpse Husband appeared to be choking her.

The 29-year old Twitch streamer, who is known to be good friends with Corpse, recently cosplayed as him in the music video for Daywalker, the latest hit collaboration between the faceless sensation and Machine Gun Kelly.

New VLOG on my YouTube channel!



Behind the Scenes of the making of the DAYWALKER! Music video!



Enjoy!!!https://t.co/sfh9uS0Hol pic.twitter.com/ay6U99soFw — rae ☀️ (@Valkyrae) March 18, 2021

Ever since her appearance, social media has been flooded with tons of fan-art based on Valkyrae's attire and persona in the song.

During one of her recent streams, she was left gobsmacked upon seeing a work of fan-art which seemed to take the lyrics of Corpse Husband's smash hit, "Choke me like you hate me but you love me," a bit too seriously!

Valkyrae has a hilarious response to Corpse Husband choking her in viral fanart

In the clip above, Valkyrae can be seen going through various works of fan-art, as she compliments the artists for their exemplary creations.

However, upon viewing one particular work of art, which depicted Corpse Husband choking her, she was literally left speechless.

As she struggled to gather her thoughts, she hilariously muttered:

"Uhm.....Rottencore arts, you have some explaining to do! Excuse me what in the nation is this? What the..okay, okay...uh...I have a tail and some cat ears. It appears to me that he seems to be choking me, okay."

She then hilariously attempted to divert attention to another work of art, where she was simply sitting on a chair, which she ended up describing as:

"Thank you, for this very PG-13 art. I love the simplicity aka not being choked by my friends thank you! Like this expression too, can you not! Jesus. Okay that caught me off-guard, phew!."

The artist behind the creation is a Twitter user by the name of Tsuyoya/ RottenCoreArts, who explained her recent artwork:

Although he claimed that it was initially meant to be Corpse Husband simply reaching down towards Valkyrae, it ended up looking like he was choking her:

Also hope it didn’t scare her too much ;w; originally the idea was of his just reachin down to her... but it just came out where the arm length looks like he’s choking her — Tsuyosa (@RottenCoreArts) March 24, 2021

Here are some of the responses online, as fans reacted to Valkyrae's hilarious reaction:

Valkyrae and Corpse Husband are often praised for their wholesome friendship, which is often the subject of numerous works of fan-art and fiction.

So much so that it has reached a point where Valkyrae has often urged the community to refrain from shipping her with Corpse Husband, claiming that they are just good friends at the end of the day.

As awkward as this recent situation might have been, it proved to be rather memorable, as it left tons of viewers in splits, courtesy of her priceless reaction.