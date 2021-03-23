"It's crazy what that man goes through": Valkyrae shares a heartfelt message for Corpse Husband, as she reveals why she did "Daywalker"

Popular Twitch streamer Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter opened up about her decision to appear in the music video of Corpse Husband and Machine Gun Kelly's collaborative hit single, "Daywalker."

Valkyrae recently grabbed headlines with a surprise appearance as Corpse Husband in the music video of Daywalker, thereby taking the internet by storm.

Right from the appealing attire to the flawless lip-syncing, her performance as the faceless sensation left fans beyond impressed. Even Corpse himself was left in awe of her effortless performance, which was reportedly done on short notice.

In a heartfelt message of appreciation, Corpse recently praised Valkyrae:

"She did absolutely f*cking phenomenal . She went in without being told to wear anything fancy or have her anything done, it was like gonna be a quick rapping upside down thing with a couple people. She ended up having to do way more than she was told and she just nailed it!"

He also revealed that despite her being unwell, she agreed to be a part of the music video, without a moment's hesitation.

Speaking further, Valkyrae proceeded to explain why she willingly decided to do the Daywalker video.

Advertisement

Valkyrae reveals wholesome reason behind decision to star in Corpse Husband x Machine Gun Kelly's "Daywalker"

Valkyrae's appearance as Corpse Husband in the Daywalker video led to a barrage of reactions online, as fans simply couldn't seem to get enough of her stellar performance.

New VLOG on my YouTube channel!



Behind the Scenes of the making of the DAYWALKER! Music video!



Enjoy!!!https://t.co/sfh9uS0Hol pic.twitter.com/ay6U99soFw — rae ☀️ (@Valkyrae) March 18, 2021

Apart from providing viewers with an engrossing behind-the-scenes look at the making of the music video, Valkyrae also explained why she agreed to do the video on such short notice, despite being unwell:

"Corpse has actual anxiety and fear of the public and that's also why I really wanted to do this for him because I can't imagine being in his position . I feel so bad, like the struggle he goes through not just mentally but physically as well. It's crazy what that man goes through and I can't imagine that level of anxiety. "

She also shared a thoughtful message with regards to the highly demanding nature of today's digital age, as she addressed the Corpse Husband fandom:

Advertisement

"So if you're a fan of Corpse Husband, respect his privacy , please. It has to be so mentally exhausting."

In light of her heartening message for Corpse Husband, several fans heaped praise upon her for being a good friend:

Image via OfflineTVverse/ YouTube

Image via OfflineTVverse/ YouTube

Image via OfflineTVverse/ YouTube

Image via OfflineTVverse/ YouTube

While having to deal with the demands of a face reveal in the face of crippling anxiety can often get overwhelming, Corpse Husband can certainly take solace in the fact that he has supportive friends such as Valkyrae, who genuinely seem to look out for his well-being.