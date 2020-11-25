Fans worried about Corpse Husband after he speaks about social media being "rough" on his mental health

Internet sensation Corpse Husband recently opened up about how Twitter can get rough at times, resulting in a strain upon his mental health.

The 23-year old YouTuber seemed to be addressing the perils of social media and streaming in a series of recent tweets, where he thanked his supporters and emphasised upon the need to take care of oneself:

Twitter is very rough sometimes, lol. Takes a lotttt out of me mentally. I appreciate allllllllll of you, and your support means the world to me. See you tomorrow — CORPSE (@CORPSE_alt) November 24, 2020

reminder to take care of myselffffffffffff and stop wrecking my body — CORPSE (@CORPSE_alt) November 23, 2020

Corpse Husband is known to have a string of medical issues, which complicate his health and often interfere with his regular stream schedule.

Soon after he expressed his concerns in the tweets above, his posts were flooded with a barrage of messages, where concerned fans extended support and positivity to him.

Corpse Husband and the perils of social media

Corpse Husband is one of the most popular YouTubers today, having witnessed unprecedented growth in popularity ever since he appeared on PewDiePie's stream a couple of months ago.

He has certainly come a long way since his early days as a Horror narrator. He currently has millions of followers, courtesy of his engaging Among Us streams with popular streamers such as Pokimane, Valkyrae, Sykkuno and more.

However, with a persona like his, which is primarily based on mystery and intrigue stemming from his faceless identity, the perils of social media can often end up getting the better of him in today's demanding digital age.

social media making me sick, might replay silent hill 2 on my ps2 to reset my feelings — CORPSE (@CORPSE_alt) November 12, 2020

Corpse Husband is not one to shy away from expressing his thoughts with fans, and in the past, he has spoken about social media being stressful on several accounts.

From the fear of being cancelled or forgotten, to constantly having to live up to the expectations of social media, Corpse Husband's recent tweets helped throw light upon his psyche.

Check out some of reactions from the online community, as concerned fans extended their support to the 23-year old mystery man:

YES EXACTLY 😭 — lexi⁷ 💌 (@corpsedarlings) November 23, 2020

yes pls get more rest — el (@forfundy) November 23, 2020

yes!!! please do take care of yourself!! — shaylaHQ (@chefsbrim) November 23, 2020

CORPSE DRINK WATER!!! — celine 🌧 is struggling (@poinsettaea) November 23, 2020

take breaks when needed. — Techaficionado (@Techaficionad00) November 24, 2020

take a break from twitter if it’s worsens your mental health. We understand. we love you🤍 — Corpsey🌹🥀 (@Corpsey_Husband) November 24, 2020

Self care is number one bb — Gianna 🗡 (@hxneyuni) November 23, 2020

love you king — Matt ⚜️🎃 (@mlc22_) November 24, 2020

i love u and i’m proud of u — isa (@vhswalsh) November 24, 2020

You're an awesome dude, don't let it drag you down — Aloysepirati (@Aloysepirati1) November 24, 2020

we love you corpse thank you for everything you do!! — esther (^•_•^) ⁷ (@rainylofii) November 24, 2020

Despite being a major boon in terms of reach and accessibility, social media can indeed be a highly toxic place, especially for internet personalities who have millions of followers across the globe.

Moreover, when it comes to Corpse Husband, his crippling social anxiety is another reason which makes him all the more susceptible to toxicity on the internet. Despite blowing up in a relatively short span of time, he too is human at the end of the day.

However, he can certainly take solace in the fact that he has an army of fans across the globe, who are always ready to extend their undying support towards him in times of distress.