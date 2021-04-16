"He's incredibly sweet": Valkyrae reveals how Machine Gun Kelly facetimed her just to send her a wholesome message of appreciation

Popular streamer and co-owner of 100 Thieves, Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter recently had a pleasant surprise. She received an unexpected facetime from none other than Colson "Machine Gun Kelly" Baker.

Valkyrae grabbed headlines back in March when she famously appeared in the trippy music video of Machine Gun Kelly and Corpse Husband's song, "Daywalker."

Her appearance soon became the talk of the Twitter town, having stolen the show via her mesmerizing performance as none other than Corpse Husband himself.

Nearly a month later, she appeared to be brimming with excitement as she took to stream to inform fans of her recent facetime with MGK.

Fans respond to Valkyrae and Machine Gun Kelly's surprise facetime call

Before commencing her latest stream, the 29-year old was beside herself with excitement and appeared to be taken aback by MGK's "incredibly sweet" gesture.

Advertisement

Speaking about what transpired over the call, Valkyrae revealed the wholesome reason behind MGK's recent call:

"Guess who facetimed me right now? Freaking MGK! Oh my gosh, dude, I can't even believe he called me. He facetimed me and was like, 'Hey, I just wanted to let you know that I really appreciate you coming in and working with us. I just want to let you know that I was so proud of this, and I hope you're proud of it too. "

Elaborating further, she heaped praise on the rapper and shared stories from the Daywalker shoot, where he would ensure that she and the rest of the crew felt at ease throughout:

"He just like went off about how he appreciated me coming in and was like super thankful and stuff and apologized for not calling sooner. Isn't that amazing? I just thought that was, like, so cool. Incredibly sweet. He had no director, nothing planned. It was all on a whim, but he still really tried to make us feel appreciated. Him calling was just so nice."

Despite being a bigwig of the music industry, the fact that Machine Gun Kelly specifically took time out of his packed schedule to facetime Valkyrae led to praise from fans, as they soon took to social media to express their thoughts:

Advertisement

MGK calling Rae telling her he appreciated everything that she did and he's proud of their project too 🥺 very thoughtful of him to follow up — rye loves valkyrae (@valkytoast) April 16, 2021

MGK AND RAE BESTIES ERA? — Sven🌨️ (@syksbunny) April 16, 2021

mgk is so sweet for facetiming rae 🥺he’s always been so nice and supportive — chrissy ☀️ (@zoracabello) April 15, 2021

mgk facetimed rae on stream? lsbhddjdjdjsks — ً (@hotdemonwitch) April 15, 2021

Advertisement

MGK FACETIMED RAE AND TOLD HER HOW MUCH HE APPRECIATED HER BEING IN DAYWALKER AND HOW PROUD HE WAS AND APOLOGIZED FOR NOT CALLING SOONER-MY HEARTT — Valkyrae simp (@shrimp_Rae) April 15, 2021

MGK FACETIMED RAE TO THANK HER FOR BEING A PART OF DAYWALKER I LOVE THEM ☹️☹️☹️ — naomi🦇❗️ (@CORPSEYLFTV) April 15, 2021

He’s such a damn sweetheart 🥺 — bee 🌷🔪 (@imbiancaXx) April 15, 2021

Just a few days earlier, Valkyrae had hilariously revealed how two media outlets had mistaken her for Hollywood actress Megan Fox, who happens to be Machine Gun Kelly's girlfriend.

From starring in a music video to appearing on Jimmy Fallon, Valkyrae continues to make waves online with her ever-evolving and undeniably wholesome persona.