"I honestly am a big fan": Jimmy Fallon praises Corpse Husband, Valkyrae and Sykkuno during Among Us Twitch stream

During his recent Twitch debut, Jimmy Fallon shared a heartfelt message of appreciation for the popular streaming trio of Corpse Husband, Valkyrae and Sykkuno.

In what was considered one of the biggest crossover streams in recent memory, the host of The Tonight Show hosted a memorable game of Among Us, which featured a star-studded lobby of familiar faces.

Joining Corpse, Valkyrae and Sykkuno were Among Us Community Director Victoria Tran, "Stranger Things" stars Noah Schnapp and Gaten Matarazzo as well as members of The Roots - Questlove, Tariq Trotter and Kirk Douglas.

Together, they raised $25,000 for Feeding America, a nationwide relief charity organization.

While the stream as a whole was peppered with memorable moments, it was Jimmy Fallon's heartfelt message for Corpse Husband, Sykkuno and Valkyrae that ended up winning over the internet.

Fans respond to Jimmy Fallon's wholesome Twitch debut ft. Corpse Husband, Valkyrae, Sykkuno and more

Some of the best moments from Jimmy Fallon's debut Twitch stream can be viewed in the video above.

At one particular juncture, the host of The Tonight Show took a moment to heap praise on Corpse Husband, Sykkuno and Valkyrae:

"To the streamers I just want to say thank you so much for what you do because I know about Twitch . I never jumped into it because I could never devote enough of my time and do such a good job like you guys do. You guys are pros and I just want to thank you, it's awesome to watch . What you do is unbelievable and I honestly am a big fan so yeah, thanks for letting us play around with you guys!"

Jimmy Fallon's message left the trio visibly overwhelmed as they thanked him for having them on his stream.

In a humorous interlude, Questlove commented that Jimmy was just trying to ensure that they don't end up killing him in-game, a statement which left the lobby in splits.

From memorable exchanges between Jimmy and Sykkuno to the wholesome camaraderie of Corpse Husband, Valkyrae and Sykkuno, the Among Us stream proved to be an entertaining watch right from the start.

Here are some of the reactions online, as fans responded to Jimmy Fallon's Twitch debut ft. Corpse Husband, Valkyrae and Sykkuno:

no matter the issues with this stream, I’m so damn proud of rae, sykkuno and corpse for how far they’ve come. they are on jimmy fallon playing with the roots and some of the stranger things cast. this is huge and I’m just so happy to see their success. this is so deserved — B3 ☀️ (@bbitchbekah) April 6, 2021

Icons playing Among Us with Jimmy Fallon. So proud of Corpse, Sykkuno, and Rae :’) love seeing them do big things <3 pic.twitter.com/cv4QH6wFxy — Abi x (@H0nkCxrpse) April 6, 2021

Thank you so much for playing with them and giving them appreciation! They're gonna have so much more recognition cause of you and that's awesome! Thank you so much for setting this uo Jimmy! — TUESDAY⁷𖧵//ARSD📌 (@yoonies_smile) April 7, 2021

Thank you @jimmyfallon for inviting our amazing phenomenal streamers of @Valkyrae @Corpse_Husband @Sykkuno it was amazing game to watch much respect ✊🏼 doing this — CATHY (@LunaticNation) April 7, 2021

Corpse really mentioned Bingus on Jimmy Fallon’s stream. I love this guy pic.twitter.com/fY0DkMJhz4 — kai :) (@kiki1636) April 6, 2021

Me watching Jimmy Fallon’s stream pic.twitter.com/wJeJGRauw0 — kai :) (@kiki1636) April 6, 2021

tag urself i’m corpse following sykkuno around while softly saying his name 🥺 pic.twitter.com/DeMd4b1oVP — dey (@beautykkuno) April 7, 2021

“why do you cover your face?”

sykkuno: 🥺 because i’m shy-

corpse: I COVER MY FACE TOO 😡😡😡



besties got each other’s backs we love to see it 😌 — mel (@agorapovic) April 6, 2021

#jimmy: sykkuno#corpse: the icon himself#jimmy: valkyrae#corpse: the icon herself



YES CORPSE HYPE THEM UP — jasfer (@comicorpse) April 6, 2021

JIMMY KILLES SYKKUNO IN FRONT OF CORPSE



ME: pic.twitter.com/cQg3YyxUFr — 𝐯𝐞𝐞 🔨🦷🩸 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐟𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 (@CHAOTICXCORPSE) April 6, 2021

After the memorable stream, fans of the trio will now be looking forward to next week, when the best moments from the stream will air on national television.