The moment Corpse Husband "offended" Pokimane, Sykkuno, and Valkyrae

A recent Among Us stream didn’t go too well for Corpse Husband & Co.

The popular YouTuber ended up offending three friends in Rachel “Valkyrae” Hofstetter, Thomas “Sykkuno” and Imane “Pokimane” Anys.

The friends’ group was playing Among Us when the three thanked Corpse Husband for setting up the entire stream. Soon after, influencer Bretman “Bretman Rock” Sacayanan acknowledged Corpse for letting him see the 23-year-old’s face.

The trio was clearly upset and began talking about how they never got to see Corpse Husband’s face. The fact that Corpse explained the situation by telling them that he could only “trust” Bretman Rock did not help his case one bit.

Corpse Husband manages to offend three friends at once

As seen in the video, the California native was playing Among Us with his group of friends. Pokimane, Valkyrae, and Sykkuno began thanking him for putting together the stream, to which he replied that it was hard work putting all of the people together.

However, to everyone’s surprise, Bretman Rock ended up thanking Corpse Husband for revealing his face to him:

“Thank you for letting me see your face, Corpse!”

Almost immediately, all of his friends got offended. Valkyrae began talking animatedly, while Sykkuno explained that he was as offended as her. On the other hand, Pokimane made it a point to tell Corpse Husband that she was “offended.”

The faceless YouTuber tried to explain the situation but failed.

Image via Corpse Husband | YouTube

“He is the only one I could trust coz he like, as it was like, he has a lot at stake.”

As his friends got angrier, Corpse Husband explained that Bret had agreed to play Among Us with them only if he saw Corpse Husband’s face. However, Valkyrae was not impressed and made it a point to tell Corpse that even she would need to see his face if they are to play together in the future.

While Corpse Husband was kidding about the situation, his face remains under a shroud of mysticism despite his worldwide fame. He currently has 6.79 million subscribers on YouTube, which is only expected to grow in the coming time.