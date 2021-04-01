"I'm really flattered because she's so hot": Valkyrae reacts to being mistaken for Megan Fox in "Daywalker" video

Twitch streamer Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter recently had a wholesome response to accidentally being referred to as Megan Fox in the "Daywalker" music video by two news articles.

The 29-year-old streamer took the internet by storm with her mesmerizing performance in the music video for Corpse Husband and Machine Gun Kelly's latest song, "Daywalker."

Dressed in a latex suit and equipped with a red bionic eye, Valkyrae stepped into the shoes of Corpse Husband with relative ease. She delivered a memorable performance that left fans in complete awe.

Happy 10 mill for DAYWALKER mv🖤

More random pics.. yes mgk tall rae smol lol pic.twitter.com/WG6QwsfnwI — rae ☀️ (@Valkyrae) March 31, 2021

With media outlets scrambling to churn out content based on Valkyrae's stellar turn as Corpse Husband in the Daywalker video, two news articles ended up referring to her as Hollywood actress Megan Fox. Megan Fox also happens to be Machine Gun Kelly's girlfriend.

Valkyrae appeared to be quite flushed and addressed the Megan Fox situation on a stream recently.

"Rae is Corpse, and Megan Fox is Rae": Twitter reacts to Valkyrae x Megan Fox

Here's how she put it:

"I found out that I'm Megan Fox! I thought it was so funny. Take a look at this! There's not just one but two different news articles saying that the music video featured Megan Fox. If you guys didn't know, Megan Fox is MGK's girlfriend."

rae is corpse and megan fox is rae — rae ☀️ (@Valkyrae) March 31, 2021

She then shared her thoughts on being called Megan Fox with gleeful abandon:

I'm really flattered because she's so hot and they mistaking her for like....okay! It's either a compliment to me or an insult to her or both , you know what I mean. So this is the truth , Rae is Corpse and Megan Fox is Rae !"

In light of this humorous development, Twitter was soon abuzz with a plethora of reactions, and these were some of the best:

So Rae is Corpse and Megan for is Rae.......Corpse is Megan Fox?? pic.twitter.com/fUrT2nMShm — Corpse Nebulosa (@Nebu_Iosa) March 31, 2021

Valkyrae, Corpse and Megan Fox are the same person. — Khorshida🔪 (@Khorshidaa) April 1, 2021

so what you’re saying is that corpse is megan fox pic.twitter.com/babJn29AnT — jess (@chancesides) March 31, 2021

has anyone ever seen megan fox and corpse in the same room at the same time? — _________. (@whatdefox) March 31, 2021

oh to be corpse and megan fox — leo ☀🦇 (@tsugunle) March 31, 2021

rae is corpse and megan fox is rae so megan fox is corpse? pic.twitter.com/PypoLb9xag — joo (@tinacarrotgirl) March 31, 2021

I mean we’ve never seen @Corpse_Husband and Megan Fox in the same room... so... — Hysteria Strange (@HysteriaStrange) March 31, 2021

megan fox and rae would be way too powerful — townes²⁰ (@crpseari) March 31, 2021

Valkyrae's recent performance in Daywalker perfectly complimented the pulsating vocals of Corpse Husband and Machine Gun Kelly. The trio helped propel the song to 10 million views on YouTube recently.