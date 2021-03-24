"He made me seem like the devil": Sommer Ray claims Machine Gun Kelly cheated on her with Megan Fox

In her recent appearance on Logan Paul's "Impaulsive" podcast, Sommer Ray alleged that Colson Baker, aka Machine Gun Kelly, cheated on her with his current girlfriend Megan Fox.

The 24-year old fitness model and social media sensation began dating the "Daywalker" singer back in March 2020. However, their whirlwind romance was rather short-lived as the couple ended up calling it quits within just a month.

At the time of the breakup, Machine Gun Kelly had posted a tweet which several interpreted as a reference to Sommer Ray:

she came and picked all her stuff up on my birthday.

nice. — blonde don (@machinegunkelly) April 22, 2020

Though he did express regret over his tweet soon after, it reportedly led to several of his fans harassing her, as revealed in her latest Impaulsive segment.

i shouldn’t have tweeted personal business.

especially when the person is a great human and this tweet seems one-sided. — blonde don (@machinegunkelly) April 22, 2020

From opening up about their relationship to sharing her honest opinion of Megan Fox, Sommer Ray's recent Impaulsive appearance ended up being quite an intriguing one.

"Colson never passed the test": Sommer Ray opens up on her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox and more

[Timestamp: 35:30]

After being goaded into opening up about her "high-profile" relationship, Sommer Ray proceeded to share her thoughts on Machine Gun Kelly.

She began by revealing how she never really reached that intimate level of comfort with MGK:

"I dated Colson, never had s*x with him. I have to make sure like you're someone good to me so Colson just never passed the test!"

She then explained why she didn't even feel bad saying so, as she claimed that he had cheated on her with Megan Fox during their visit to Puerto Rico:

"He did kind of cheat on me with Megan Fox .If you look at the timeline of us dating, we were together in Puerto Rico.He’s filming with Megan Fox, you know he’s hyped about it. I was like cool yeah, so I waited in the hotel the whole time when he’s filming with her and I’m not really thinking anything of it. I thought she was older with kids and stuff. I'm not even mad about it, I'd probably do the same thing! "

However, she did take offense to the fact that he decided to drag her name on Twitter, as she stated:

"He went to Twitter and made it seem like I was the devil , like I broke up with him on his birthday, I got death threats for like weeks and weeks after that from his cult following. He just wanted to break up with him because he was dating Megan! "

Sommer Ray also explained that her suspicions initially grew stronger when she wasn't invited to the filming of the music video of "Bloody Valentine", where Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox reportedly got extremely close.

In light of her revelation, Twitter was soon abuzz with quite a few reactions:

are people surprised? cause ik that first bit with him and megan was a little fuzzy



nothing was clear on if either of them were still seeing who they were with at first, or even how long they were really seeing each other



still wanna know who loco was about — oliver. (@informalroyal) March 23, 2021

i mean its kinda true 🤷🏽‍♀️ ig, colson met megan at the set of movie in feb which is col and megan said that they're knew there's something happened between them and colson still has a relationship with sommer back then — diva 🧷 (@colsonsfriend) March 23, 2021

y’all are really gonna defend him cheating cuz he’s your fav huh 🤨 — ella (@ellanicole771) March 24, 2021

she also cheated on her ex with him so- pic.twitter.com/7TbQPwxFYB — britt 🍒 (@brittmxxrie) March 24, 2021

I mean, she’s not lying. She also said that she would have cheated on him with Megan because it’s Megan Fox so she’s not mad at him about it. She’s mad because he got on Twitter and played the victim, which he did and then apologized for 😂 — αѕн (@ashleybrantley1) March 24, 2021

sommer ray don’t speak on megan fox again thank u — megan foxs pr (@ENEMlES2LOVERS) March 24, 2021

While the reactions may have been mixed, it seems Sommer Ray's recent revelations have certainly piqued the interest of several fans of Machine Gun Kelly x Megan Fox.