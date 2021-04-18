Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 leaks: Old map skin, 50 vs 50 LTM return, Deathstroke skin, and more

With the release of update 16.20 in Fortnite Season 6, there have been a lot of leaks and rumors regarding upcoming skins and other in-game content.

Ranging from the old map-themed ECO skin to the return of the much-awaited 50 vs 50 LTM, there are a lot of exciting new leaks available in Fortnite. Whether these leaks will make it into the game is an absolute mystery to all Fortnite fans.

Considering the plausibility of all the leaks that have surfaced since the release of update 16.20, it is very likely that most of these leaked in-game items will be made available in Fortnite Season 6.

Here is a detailed explanation of why the ECO skin, 50 vs 50 LTM, as well as the Deathstroke skin, are most likely to be released in Fortnite Season 6.

Fortnite Season 6 leaks suggest ECO skin, 50 vs 50 LTM, and Deathstroke skin

The ECO skin was first confirmed by notable data miners to have been a part of the updated game files after the release of 16.20 in Fortnite Season 6.

This is the best skin this update 100% it’s amazing! pic.twitter.com/IkdMLWyuQo — JoeyLeaks | FORTNITE (@Joey_Leaks) April 13, 2021

The ECO skin is yet to be introduced in the game. Many fans are eagerly waiting for the skin, which is supposedly depicting the old map from Fortnite Chapter 1.

Additionally, the Deathstroke skin has been heavily rumored since the introduction of Batman was confirmed in Fortnite Season 6. However, there have been no further updates regarding the same.

SOME NEW COMIC PAGES (Also There Is New Skins On The Pages) pic.twitter.com/MpYmeLrPxL — JoeyLeaks | FORTNITE (@Joey_Leaks) April 16, 2021

Various Fortnite data miners have confirmed that the rendition of Deathstroke in the comics will be identical to the character's in-game skin. This indicates that the Deathstroke skin should be introduced alongside Batman Zero Armor skin in Fortnite Season 6.

Apart from all this, arguably the biggest leak is the possible return of the 50 vs 50 LTM. A game mode that has long been requested by the community. It is definitely one of the most fun LTMs to play with in Fortnite and was recently leaked by a data miner.

50v50 may return soon, as a version of it was added that disables vehicles #fortniteleaks pic.twitter.com/kfHhAMgO6Y — Flexa (@FlexaLeaks) April 13, 2021

The leak also reported that a version of the same was added to Fortnite, which disables all forms of vehicles from the LTM. If these leaks are indeed true, then it seems certain that Epic Games has finally answered a long-awaited request from the Fortnite community.

The introduction of these new skins and LTMs in Fortnite is all speculation for now and will continue to remain that way until Epic Games officially confirms its release.