How to sit out in Fortnite: A step-by-step guide to sitting out in the lobby

Playing back-to-back games in Fortnite with a full squad is undoubtedly one of the most enjoyable aspects.

However, there can be instances when a specific player might have to sit out for a specific game before rejoining the lobby. Although players can exit the lobby and rejoin once they return, there is a much simpler process that allows players to jump back into the action as soon as the other party members finish their game.

To perform the same, Epic Games has presented a "sit out" feature in Fortnite that allows players to take a break between games. Opting to use the sit-out feature will allow other members in the lobby to queue for a game without anyone having to change or leave the lobby.

This article features a complete step-by-step guide on how players can choose to sit out in the Fortnite lobby.

How to sit out in a Fortnite Lobby

The entire procedure involved in the sit-out of the Fortnite lobby is fairly simple and shouldn't be an issue for anyone to execute. The following is how players can choose to sit out of the Fortnite lobby:

Click on the Friends List menu available towards the left of the screen.

Over here, players will be able to see a tiny Settings sign. Clicking on this sign will open a drop-down menu.

Find a "Participation" option in this menu. Clicking on the Participation button will allow the player to choose between "Playing" and "Sitting Out."

Select "Sitting Out" and save the settings. This will result in the player not queuing for the next game despite being a part of the lobby.

Following these steps will allow players to sit out of the lobby in Fortnite while the other members can play the game in the meantime.

Advertisement

Being part of the lobby despite not playing that specific game means that the player will be available for the next game as soon as the players present in the ongoing game are either eliminated or manage to secure a Victory Royale.

Sitting out of the lobby in Fortnite is much more efficient than leaving and rejoining a lobby. This will allow the player to be available as soon as the ongoing game ends to avoid the entire hassle of re-inviting the player into the lobby.