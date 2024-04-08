Today's Coin Master free Spins (April 8, 2024)

Coin Master free Spins are given away daily, and you can obtain them by redeeming links. Spins are the main resources in the title. You use them to activate the slot machine, which grants all in-game and event items that help you progress. It also grants coins for building villages, shields to protect them, opportunities to attack and raid other players’ bases, and more.

You can use multiple methods to obtain Spins or pay real money to buy them from the in-app store. However, redeeming daily links will get you these resources for free without you having to grind in-game or spend money. In this article, you will find all Coin Master links offered so far that bestow free spin and coins upon redemption.

Today free Spins Coin Master (April 8, 2024)

You can get daily Coin Master free spins by redeeming the links. (Image via Moon Active)

Below are all the Coin Master free spin links you can redeem today, April 8:

https://Coin-Master.me/kDrQLM - 25 free Spins

https://Coin-Master.me/nADqDa - 10 free Spins and millions of coins

Coin-Master.me/VDIUSk - 10 free Spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/rEawgp - 25 free Spins

https://Coin-Master.me/TmEUzw - 25 free Spins

Coin Master free Spins for April 7, 2024

These links for free Coin Master Spins were offered on April 7, 2024:

https://Coin-Master.me/rEawgp - 25 free Spins

https://Coin-Master.me/TmEUzw - 25 free Spins

https://Coin-Master.me/swoBuK - 25 free Spins

https://Coin-Master.me/yAaIYK - 25 free Spins

https://Coin-Master.me/rFtTIk - 10 free spin and millions of coins

Coin Master free Spins for April 6, 2024

These links for free Coin Master Spins were offered on April 6, 2024:

https://Coin-Master.me/swoBuK - 25 free Spins

https://Coin-Master.me/yAaIYK - 25 free Spins

https://Coin-Master.me/rFtTIk - 10 free spin and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/SxZxpF - 25 free Spins

https://Coin-Master.me/qLsYuL - 10 free Spins and millions of coins

Coin Master free Spins for April 5, 2024

These links for free Coin Master Spins were offered on April 5, 2024:

https://Coin-Master.me/SxZxpF - 25 free Spins

https://Coin-Master.me/qLsYuL - 10 free Spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/nGFhXU - 25 free Spins

Coin-Master.me/QrzRdx - 10 free Spins and millions of coins

Coin Master free Spins for April 4, 2024

These links for free Coin Master Spins were offered on April 4, 2024:

https://Coin-Master.me/qLsYuL - 25 free Spins

https://Coin-Master.me/nGFhXU - 25 free Spins

Coin-Master.me/QrzRdx - 10 free Spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/aOSqtz - 25 free Spins

https://Coin-Master.me/XMamkS - 25 free Spins

Coin Master free Spins for April 3, 2024

These links for free Coin Master Spins were offered on April 3, 2024:

https://Coin-Master.me/aOSqtz - 25 free Spins

https://Coin-Master.me/XMamkS - 25 free Spins

https://Coin-Master.me/ClPnCa - 25 free Spins

https://Coin-Master.me/FReKCz - 10 free Spins and millions of coins

Coin-Master.me/WmxaFR - 25 free Spins

Coin Master free Spins for April 2, 2024

These links for free Coin Master Spins were offered on April 2, 2024:

https://Coin-Master.me/ClPnCa - 25 free Spins

https://Coin-Master.me/FReKCz - 10 free Spins and millions of coins

Coin-Master.me/WmxaFR - 25 free Spins

https://Coin-Master.me/YHxmUr - 25 free Spins

https://Coin-Master.me/AKpSVN - 25 free Spins

Coin Master free Spins for April 1, 2024

These links for free Coin Master Spins were offered on April 1, 2024:

https://Coin-Master.me/YHxmUr - 25 free Spins

https://Coin-Master.me/AKpSVN - 25 free Spins

https://Coin-Master.me/pUBNVb - 25 free Spins

https://Coin-Master.me/BkqGyw - 25 free Spins

Redeem Coin Master free Spin Links

Tap the green Collect button to claim all Coin Master free Spins and coins (Image via Moon Active)

You can follow the below-listed steps to redeem Coin Master links:

Activate the internet connection on your mobile device.

Use the above-listed links by clicking them. Clicking each link instantly redirects you to the installed app on your handheld.

Wait a few seconds until the app loads all resources, after which a dialog box will appear. The dialog box contains the details associated with each link and a green Collect button.

Hit the button, and all freebies will be immediately transferred to your in-game profile.

How to Get more free Spins and free Coins in Coin Master

You can also use various in-game methods to get Coin Master free Spins (Image via Moon Active)

There are multiple ways to obtain Spins in-game. Some require spending spins, whereas others let you obtain them for free. Below are all the methods.

Requesting from your team members

You can join or create a team in Coin Master. After becoming a member, you can request 10 Spins every eight hours from your team members.

Earning extra shields

Every Coin Master player can store a certain amount of shields in their inventory, depending on their in-game level. After maxing out their arsenal, the extra shields they earn from the slot machine are automatically converted into Spins.

Inviting friends to the app

You can get free Spins in Coin Master by inviting new friends to play the app together. (Image via Moon Active)

You can send an invitation link to your friends containing the download link to this game via WhatsApp, Messenger, or other platforms. Each invite yields a certain amount of Coin Master free Spins. Note that your friends must download the title using the link you sent, connect their in-game profile with their Facebook account, and build two villages.

Collecting from the in-game friend list

You can claim free Spins every day from your in-game friend list. (Image via Moon Active)

Your in-game friends can also help you get Spins for free. You can enter this title's Main Menu by clicking the relevant button in the top-right corner of the screen. Then, tap the Gift button and click on Collect All. This method can help you get up to 100 Coin Master free Spins each passing day.

Finishing a village

Complete the village and earn Spins and coins as completion rewards. (Image via Moon Active)

Coin Master features over 400 villages, each of which you can build using coins to unlock the next. Each contains five items that you must construct five times to complete it. Once this is done, you will unlock the subsequent village and also earn some Coin Master coins and Spins as rewards.

Play in-game events and tournaments daily

Moon Active holds at least one event and tournament every day. You can complete the tasks featured in such events and obtain Spins as rewards. Additionally, playing a tournament and ranking in the top 15 will grant you the resource as well.

Completing card sets

Coin Master features multiple albums, and you complete each by collecting nine cards. Doing so yields several rewards, including Spins.

Participating in the social media raffles

You can also participate in the daily social media raffle to win Coin Master free spins and coins. (Image via Facebook)

Besides daily in-game events and tournaments, Moon Active also holds an off-game online event on the title’s official Facebook account. In these, the developer uploads a couple of posts containing simple videos or photo puzzles. To participate in such events, you need to give your answer in each post’s comment section.

Moon Active selects all participants who answer the puzzles correctly. Then, they hold a lucky draw to decide a few winners. All these individuals get hundreds of Spins and billions of coins added to their profiles as rewards.

FAQs on Coin Master free Spins

1) How to get free Spins in Coin Master?

You can farm for Spins using multiple in-game methods, such as inviting friends, completing a village, playing daily in-game events and tournaments, earning additional shields, participating in daily social media raffles, and completing card sets.

Additionally, you can wait an hour, invite friends to play the game together, claim Spins as daily gifts from your in-game friend list, and request more Spins from your team members.

You can also redeem the links for April 8 to get Coin Master free Spins.

2) How to find Coin Master free spin links?

You can find Coin Master free Spins links daily on the title’s official Facebook page and every alternate day on its X handle. Moon Active posts free spin links regularly in the caption section of posts containing videos or photo puzzles.

3) When do Coin Master free Spins links expire?

Coin Master free spin links expire after 72 hours, after which they won’t provide any free rewards. So, redeem them immediately to claim all free Spins and coins successfully.

4) How do I get 100 Coin Master free Spins?

You can earn 100 Coin Master free Spins by participating and winning the daily social media raffles. Note that winning the event depends entirely on your luck. Additionally, you can play the in-game events daily and grab a hefty amount of Spins by completing the tasks.