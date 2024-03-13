Genshin Impact just received a brand-new update alongside new characters, events, and more. Redeem codes are one of the main aspects of these updates, as they are viable sources of the premium Gacha currency in the game. Additionally, some of them yield a decent amount of other materials, such as food for buff and ascension materials.

This article lists all the active codes available right now, alongside the ones that will become active as days progress. Readers will also find the rewards attached to these codes. Additionally, any new codes that are released will be added, too.

Genshin Impact 4.5 redeem codes and rewards

Primogems in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of all active redemption codes and rewards during the Genshin Impact 4.5 update in March 2024:

TT3B5L2AHVE9: 1x Fontinalia Mousse, 1x Creppe Suzette, 1x Tea Break Pancake, 1x Secret Sauce BBQ Ribs, and 2x Teyvat Fried Eggs

1x Fontinalia Mousse, 1x Creppe Suzette, 1x Tea Break Pancake, 1x Secret Sauce BBQ Ribs, and 2x Teyvat Fried Eggs WAZGIKZ9K6NM: 10,000x Mora, Adventurer's Experience x10, Fine Enhancement Ores x5, Sweet Madame x5, and Jueyun Chillie Chicken x5

10,000x Mora, Adventurer's Experience x10, Fine Enhancement Ores x5, Sweet Madame x5, and Jueyun Chillie Chicken x5 CT2BDW7JD38M: 60x Primogems and 5 Adventurer's Experience

60x Primogems and 5 Adventurer's Experience JB95D2V5XGJ5: 20,000x Mora, 2x Hero's Wit, 5x Adventurer's Experience, 5x Charcoal-baked Ajilenakh Cake, 5x Curry Shrimp

20,000x Mora, 2x Hero's Wit, 5x Adventurer's Experience, 5x Charcoal-baked Ajilenakh Cake, 5x Curry Shrimp GENSHINGIFT: Primogems x50 and 3x Hero's Wit

Exchange these codes either from the in-game settings or the official code redemption page on HoYoverse's website. Either way, the rewards will be sent via the in-game email.

How to redeem codes in Genshin Impact

In-game settings and Account tab (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned, there are two primary ways to redeem a Genshin Impact code. The first method is via the in-game settings, followed by the Account tab. Here is the full process:

Open up the Paimon menu and then look for a cogwheel icon at the bottom-left corner.

Click on the cogwheel icon to open the Settings menu. Now, look for the "Account" tab at the bottom, right below "Language."

Under the Account tab, look for the "Redeem Code" option on the right. Click on "Redeem Now."

Paste the code and click "Exchange" to receive the rewards via the in-game email.

Code redemption page (Image via HoYoverse)

The second method is via HoYoverse's official webpage. Here is the full process:

Enter HoYoverse's code redemption webpage for Genshin Impact. You can click here to do so quickly.

Under the "Server" section, select the region where you have an active character.

The page will then retrieve your in-game information, such as your character nickname. Do note that the nickname shown on the screen is the same as yours. Be careful with the selection of servers here, as each region has different characters and acts differently.

Under the "Redemption Code" section, paste the codes and click on "Redeem."

Check your in-game email for the rewards.

Follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub for more information and updates.