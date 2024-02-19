Next Genshin Impact character banners: Version 4.5 leaks

Genshin Impact fans are curious about the character banners for the upcoming version 4.5. While HoYoverse has confirmed that Chiori will be a new Geo unit debuting in the update, other rerun characters are yet to be revealed. Several leakers like Randialos and Uncle YI have provided insight into this matter, with some hinting towards a new type of banner as well.

As per the revelations, several fan-favorite characters may be returning in Genshin Impact's 4.5 update. To accommodate them, HoYoverse may introduce triple banners from the next patch.

Let's take a look at all the new leaks discussing the character banners for Genshin Impact's 4.5 update, as per the leaks.

Note: Some of the information provided in this article is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Who are the upcoming characters in Genshin Impact 4.5

The first and second half characters (Image via HoYoverse)

First-half banners (March 13, 2024):

Chiori (5-star Geo Sword)

(5-star Geo Sword) Arataki Itto (5-star Geo Claymore)

Second-half banners (April 3, 2024):

Neuvillette (5-star Hydro Catalyst)

(5-star Hydro Catalyst) Kaedehara Kazuha (5-star Anemo Sword)

Mondstadt-themed banner:

Albedo (5-star Geo Sword)

(5-star Geo Sword) Eula (5-star Cryo Claymore)

(5-star Cryo Claymore) Klee (5-star Pyro Catalyst)

As mentioned above, @Randialosleaker on X has revealed that Genshin Impact may offer three character banners starting from version 4.5, which is scheduled to be released on March 12, 2024. Doing so would allow HoYoverse to rerun older characters more often, given the ever-expanding roster of playable characters in this open-world RPG.

This information has been further confirmed to be reliable by prominent leaker Mero. They have suggested that aside from the character banners of the first and second half, the developers are expected to introduce a new type of gacha banner that will feature units from the same region.

Furthermore, Uncle YI has revealed that the third type of banner in version 4.5 may be Mondstadt-based, which is plausible since it is the first region Travelers visit in the title. They also provided insight into which characters may be featured on it.

According to Uncle YI, the Phase I banners are expected to offer the newest arrival, Chiori, alongside Arataki Itto, who is an amazing Geo DPS. The Phase II banners may feature the first rerun of the Hydro DPS Neuvillette, alongside the return of the Anemo support, Kaedehara Kazuha.

Moreover, the alleged Mondstadt-themed banner will provide players an opportunity to obtain Albedo, Eula, and Klee.

For more information and updates regarding the game, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.