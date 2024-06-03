Genshin Impact reveals upcoming V4.8 character Emilie in drip marketing

HoYoverse finally unveiled a new character, Emilie, who will debut in Genshin Impact's 4.8 update. As Travelers finally approach their sixth destination of Natlan, it appears they have the chance to meet and recruit more friends before embarking on a grand adventure across the land of the dragons. Emilie will take center stage as part of the final batch of characters who will see a release window before the eventual launch of Natlan.

Read on to learn more about the latest character coming with Genshin Impact's 4.8 update.

Emilie will be the featured 5-star in the Genshin Impact 4.8 patch

HoYoverse has finally unveiled the renowned perfumer hailing from the court of Fontaine. She wields the power of Dendro to advance her craft of creating perfumes for Fontainians and will be the featured 5-star of the Genshin Impact 4.8 patch.

Monseur Neuvillete, the chief Judex of Fontaine, has the following to say about the perfumer and her passion for creating fragrant perfumes:

"How incredible. I can perceive emotions through water, which humans cannot, yet they are capable of using it to regulate their mood... And they accomplish this with a fragrance in liquid form? I see. I believe I have a better understanding of this concept now."

As explained in the official Genshin Impact X post, she specializes in creating perfumes of various odors and is an expert on what she does. Although unknown, her gameplay will most likely be based on her ability as a skilled perfumer.

Here is a list of what has been unveiled in the character reveal post for Emilie in Genshin Impact:

Name : Emilie

: Emilie Title : A Thousand Scents Traced

: A Thousand Scents Traced Renowned Perfumer

Vision : Dendro

: Dendro Constellation: Pomum de Ambra

Expected release date for Genshin Impact version 4.8

Travelers can expect her banner to be available in either of the following phases of version 4.8:

Phase 1: July 17, 2024

Phase 2: August 6, 2024

If HoYoverse sticks to its 21-day cycle for each phase, we will get the master perfumer from Fontaine in one of the phases for the 4.8 update.

Hoyoverse is yet to push out more information regarding version 4.8 and Emilie. This should be shared during the Special Program live stream, which will take place once Phase 2 of Genshin Impact version 4.7 begins.

