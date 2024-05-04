Genshin Impact 4.7 characters and rerun order leaks

Genshin Impact will feature two new playable characters in the upcoming version update. The upcoming 4.7 banners will feature the debut of 5-star characters, Clorinde, an Electro Sword DPS, and Sigewinne, a Hydro Bow support character.

hxg_diluc, a reliable source has shared leaks about the upcoming banner order and schedule. HoYoverse officials have yet to confirm this until the premiere of the 4.7 livestream. This article will cover the latest leaks about the character and rerun banners in the Genshin Impact 4.7 update.

NOTE: The information in this article is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Genshin Impact 4.7 character banners leaked

Recent official drip marketing posts have confirmed that Genshin Impact 4.7 will release two new 5-stars in the upcoming patch. Clorinde and Sigewinne will debut alongside two character reruns. Recent leaks from @hxg_diluc and FullStopChan have shared the 4.7 banner leaks with the community.

According to reliable sources, here is a leaked list of all 5-star characters who are expected to appear in the upcoming banners:

Phase I (June 05, 2024)

Clorinde (5-star Electro)

(5-star Electro) Alhaitham (5-star Dendro)

Phase II (June 25, 2024)

Sigewinne (5-star Hydro)

(5-star Hydro) Furina (5-star Hydro)

Based on the leaked information, Alhaitham will rerun alongside a new 5-star Electro Sword character, Clorinde, in the version 4.7 update. The Akademiya scribe will be having his second rerun after his last return in version 3.7 banners.

Additionally, it is also suggested that the former Hydro Archon Furina will have her first rerun in the Phase II banner of the 4.7 update. She will be accompanying Sigewinne, a new 5-star Hydro Bow support, who will debut in the same phase.

Genshin Impact 4.7 weapon banner speculations

Signature 5-stars will also make a return. (Image via HoYoverse)

It's natural for 5-star characters to have their signature weapons featured on the Weapon Event Wish in the same phase. Based on the leaked banner order, here is a list of 5-star signatures that will appear on the upcoming weapon banners:

Phase I (June 05, 2024)

Absolution (Sword - CRIT DMG%)

Light of Foliar Incision (Sword - CRIT DMG%)

Phase II (June 25, 2024)

Pouring Heartstring (Bow - HP%)

Splendor of Tranquil Waters (Sword - CRIT DMG%)

According to the list above, Phase I weapon banners will feature Clorinde's signature Absolution, and Alhaitham's signature, Light of Foliar Incision. Similarly, we will see SIgewinne's signature, Pouring Heartstring, and Furina's signature, Splendor of Tranquil Waters, in Phase II of 4.7 banners.

