Genshin Impact Sigewinne ascension materials leaks

Genshin Impact has officially announced its next 5-star, Sigewinne, who will be debuting in the version 4.7 update. The head nurse of Fortress of Meropide is one of the most sought-after characters due to her character design and personality. She is also the latest addition to the roster which uses a child model. Those looking forward to her debut will want to pre-farm ascension materials for her.

That said, recent leaks from credible sources have shared the list of ascension materials required by Sigewinne. In this article, we will cover everything you need to pre-farm before her debut with the Genshin Impact 4.7 update.

Note: Some aspects of the article are based on leaks and are subject to change.

Genshin Impact Sigewinne ascension and talent level-up materials

Expand Tweet

Sigewinne was officially introduced in Genshin Impact's recent drip marketing as the next playable character with the version 4.7 update. Here is a list of total ascension materials needed to max out Sigewinne's ascension (level 90) and all three talents to level 10:

Varunada Lazurite Sliver x1

Varunada Lazurite Fragment x9

Varunada Lazurite Chunk x9

Varunada Lazurite Gemstone x6

Romaritime Flower x168

Lightless Eye of the Maelstrom x 18 (weekly boss)

Teachings of Equity x9

Guide to Equity x63

Philosophies of Equity x114

Crown of Insight x3

The list doesn't mention the common materials needed for Sigewinne's ascension and talents as they are currently unknown. The article will be updated to show this particular material when the details become available. For now, you can pre-farm all the materials listed above before the arrival of Sigewinne in the version 4.7 banner.

Where to find Sigewinne's ascension and talent level-up materials in Genshin Impact

Romaritime Flower

Romaritime Flower is a local specialty found on land and underwater regions of Fontaine. While you can easily harvest those underwater, you hit the flowers with Hydro-infused attacks to harvest the ones on land. You can collect around 85+ Romaritime Flowers through exploration.

Alternatively, you can visit Hinterman's NPC shop to buy 5 flowers in exchange for 5000 Mora. The open-world NPC shop is located in Poisson, Bellau Region.

Guide/Teachings/Philosophies of Equity

Sigewinne's talent material (Image via HoYoverse)

Guide/Teachings/Philosophies of Equity are Sigewinne's talent level-up materials in Genshin Impact. You can obtain these from Pale Forgotten Glory (Fontaine talent domain) on Monday, Thursday, and Sunday.

Hydro Tulpa (Normal Boss material)

Hydro Tulpa and its location (Image via HoYoverse)

Defeat Hydro Tulpa and spend 40 original resin to collect Sigewinee's ascension material called Water That Failed To Transcend. Additionally, you will obtain Varunada Lazurite stones from the same boss, making it very efficient to pre-farm for Sigewinne.

You can find this normal overworld boss inside an underwater cave in the Beryl region.

All-Devouring Narwhal (Weekly Boss material)

Sigewinne's weekly boss and its location (Image via HoYoverse)

For Sigewinne's talent levels, you must defeat the Fontaine weekly boss, Narwhal. You will need 18 Lightless Eye of the Maelstrom to max out all three talent levels.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact Hub.