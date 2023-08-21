Fontemer Aberrant locations in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact's newly released Fontaine region has introduced a number of fresh enemies to the game. One such enemy class added in the 4.0 update is the Fontemer Aberrant. They are aquatic creatures that can usually be found while diving underwater and drop Transoceanic Pearls when defeated. These drops are required to level up certain characters and weapons.

Genshin Impact players having a tough time farming these creatures can refer to this article for locations of all the Fontemer Aberrant.

Best places to find Fontemer Aberrant in Genshin Impact

Fontemer Aberrants can be found all across Fontaine and are mostly located underwater. Defeating them will yield Transoceanic Pearls, Transoceanic Chunks, and Xenochromatic Crystals. The interactive map shown above displays all the spawn points of Fontemer Aberrants.

Despite their abundance across the region, there are some places where you can find several Fontemer Aberrants together, resulting in efficient farming.

Location 1

Teleport Waypoints locations westward from the Court of Fontaine (Image via HoYoverse)

The three Teleport Waypoints located on the western side of the Court of Fontaine have a whole swarm of Fontemer Aberrants surrounding them. All of the spawn locations are quite close to each other, making this an ideal place to farm for Transoceanic Pearls.

Location 2

Teleport Waypoint locations south of the Court of Fontaine (Image via HoYoverse)

These three underwater Teleport Waypoints located south of the Court of Fontaine are also a great spot to farm these aquatic creatures. There is also one spawn location below the Aquabus route, where you can find nine enemies together.

Location 3

Teleport Waypoints locations on the northern side of the Court of Fontaine (Image via HoYoverse)

The Teleport Waypoint on the right-hand side of the Echoes of Deep Tides domain is also a very handy location to farm multiple Fontemer Aberrants quickly in Genshin Impact. There are around twelve of them near the Teleport Waypoint.

As of writing, players will need to defeat Fontemer Aberrants to level up Hydro Traveler and Freminet. The First Great Magic, Lyney's signature bow, will also require the Transoceanic Pearls for ascension.

Recent leaks have indicated that the upcoming character Neuvillette may also require you to farm these creatures in Genshin Impact.