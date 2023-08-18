Court of Fontaine Statue of the Seven location in Genshin Impact: Guide to unlock

Genshin Impact has released the Fontaine region in version 4.0. The Hydro Nation has three Statues of the Seven located across the land, one at the Romaritime Harbor, the second in the Beryl Region, and the third one at the Court of Fontaine. Considering the Court of Fontaine is the setting for all the new quests in Genshin Impact, players will want to unlock the Statue of the Seven located here.

This article will guide players on how to quickly reach the Court of Fontaine in Genshin Impact and unlock the Statue of the Seven in that region.

Genshin Impact: Quickest way to unlock Court of Fontaine Statue of the Seven

Here are some quick steps to ensure you reach the Statue of the Seven located at the Court of Fontaine quickly:

To reach the Court of Fontaine, you should first reach the Teleport Waypoint located in the Realm of Farakhkert, which is marked in the image below.

Realm of Farkhkert Teleport Waypoint (Image via Sportskeeda)

Glide down from this Teleport Waypoint and summon a Waverider.

Use the Waverider to travel to the Romaritime Harbor.

Waverider towards Romaritime Harbor (Image via Sportskeeda)

Upon reaching Romaritime Harbor, use either of the two staircases located at your front to reach the lift.

Staircase towards lift (Image via Sportskeeda)

Use the lift to move upwards.

Soon, you will arrive at the boarding area for the Aquabus.

Move towards the left-hand side and select the "Wait for the aquabus..." prompt.

How to spawn the Aquabus (Image via Sportskeeda)

Once you board the Aquabus, go towards Aeval and interact with her. You should select the "When does the aquabus head out?" prompt.

How to start the Aquabus journey (Image via Sportskeeda)

After a lengthy few minutes, where you can explore the scenery of Fontaine while the Aquabus travels, you will arrive at the Court of Fontaine.

Upon arriving at the Court of Fontaine, you will be able to see a lift in front of you.

Lift to Court of Fontaine (Image via Sportskeeda)

Use the lift to move upwards to 4F: Palais Mermonia.

After reaching the fourth floor, the Statue of the Seven will be right in front of you.

Statue of the Seven at Court of Fontaine (Image via Sportskeeda)

Once you reach here, you can unlock this Statue of the Seven in Genshin Impact. You can use the Statue to heal your characters, teleport, deposit Hydroculus, or switch the resonance of the Hydro Traveler.

Those yet to unlock the Teleport Waypoint located in the Realm of Farakhkert can refer to this guide.