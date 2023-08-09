How to get to Fontaine in Genshin Impact: Quest requirement and teleport waypoint location

Genshin Impact will release the region of Fontaine shortly in the upcoming 4.0 update of the game. Within a span of a few days, Travelers worldwide will be able to journey toward the Hydro nation. While there is excitement within the community, some wonder how they will reach Fontaine and where it is located in Teyvat's in-game map.

HoYoverse recently released the first edition of The Steambird, explaining how Travelers can arrive in the land of Fontaine. Players who participated in version 3.7 main event may recall that "The Steambird" is the main newspaper of the country, as informed by Charlotte (Cryo). This article will explain the steps fans must take to go to Fontaine, as implied by the newspaper.

How to reach Fontaine in Genshin Impact: Steps to unlock the Hydro Nation

The first edition of The Steambird, titled "The Terrestrial Sea, Origin of All Waters," explains how veteran and newer players can arrive in the country of Fontaine. While the steps remain the same for old and new gamers alike, those who started to play the title recently are required to complete the Archon Quest Prologue: Act III, "Song of the Dragon and Freedom."

Teleport Waypoint to go towards Fontaine (Image via HoYoverse)

As per The Steambird, Fontaine is located in the center of Teyvat. Travelers hoping to go there will have to first arrive at the Realm of Farakhkert. After the players complete the Prologue chapter of Archon Quests, a Teleport Waypoint will appear in this region.

Aquabus as seen in the trailer (Image via HoYoverse)

After teleporting to the Realm of Farakhkert, these few steps will ensure you reach Fontaine easily:

Go towards the Romaritime Harbor and board the Aquabus.

Travel through the Poisson Tunnel.

Gaze at marvelous Opera Epiclese.

Soon after, you will arrive at the Court of Fontaine.

Players will be able to interact with many unique characters and creatures upon reaching Fontaine.

New Gadgets and Wings in Fontaine region of Genshin Impact

Upcoming gadgets to be added in Fontaine (Image via HoYoverse)

The Steambird also mentions that Travelers from afar can also receive some exciting new gadgets from their Chief Editor, Euphrasie. Similar to previous regions, players will have to complete Commissions to earn Reputation within the country. These gadgets can be obtained as rewards upon reaching certain Reputation ranks.

New gadgets that will be added to Genshin Impact in Fontaine are as follows:

Crystalfly Trap - A device that can help players in capturing Crystalflies.

- A device that can help players in capturing Crystalflies. Wind-Powered Wind Generator - This handy gadget can summon Wind Currents for players to glide from.

Fontaine Wings, the reward for Reputation Rank 10 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Upon reaching Reputation Rank 10, Travelers will receive the Wings of Merciful, Wrathful Waters in Genshin Impact. This will be a unique Wind Glider skin adorned in the theme of the Hydro nation. The dual color scheme may indicate the Hydro Archon Furina's rumored personality.