Genshin Impact Furina release date speculations and Hydro Archon leaks

The Genshin Impact player base is eagerly waiting for Fontaine's Hydro Archon, Furina. While she will not be available in the upcoming 4.0 update, rumors suggest Furina may be released in the 4.2 update, which should drop sometime around October. This means players may have around two updates to save Primogems for her.

In Genshin Impact, Archons are the Gods of their respective nations. They are also the most overpowered playable characters in the game, and it is expected that Furina will be no different. With the Fontaine region releasing in the next 4.0 update, the Hydro Archon is finally within sight.

Genshin Impact Hydro Archon release is expected in late October this year

Recent leaks within the community suggest that Hydro Archon Furina, also known as Focalors, may be released in the 4.2 update of Genshin Impact. Considering Nahida was released in the 3.2 update after the entire Sumeru Archon Quest was complete, 4.2 is quite plausible.

It is also speculated that Neuvillette and Wriothesley will be the featured characters in 4.1, meaning Furina will have to wait till the 4.2 update at least, which may drop in October 2023.

Hydro Archon kit leaks

It was Uncle YC who first hinted about Hydro Archon's kit being linked to HP and DMG buffs. Some other follow-up leaks indicated that Furina will drain HP of the characters to provide massive buffs in return. Her kit is designed around Gravity, as per the rumors.

Furina's playable character having an HP mechanism does seem logical, considering Genshin Impact has often associated the Hydro element with HP.

Hydro Archon weapon leaks

Furina is expected to be a Sword user in the game. Her signature 5-star sword is rumored to be called "The Rapier" and may have HP% as the secondary stat. While not much is known about this weapon as of now, it is speculated to recover HP when using Normal or Charged Attacks, which may scale off of Furina's max HP.

Hydro Archon personality

Furina is the ruler of Fontaine and values justice above all. She is the second Archon of Fontaine who presided over the land after the previous one. As per leaks, Furina may have two strikingly different aspects to her personality. She may occasionally have a temperamental human outlook, but she is known to become a robust machine when delivering justice.

More information about the Hydro Archon will be revealed during the Genshin Impact 4.0 Special Program live stream.