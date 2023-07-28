Every Important Fontaine announcement dates till Genshin Impact 4.0 update: Livestream and Drip Marketing details

The fifth region of Genshin Impact's storyline is about to release in the upcoming 4.0 update. The land of justice, Fontaine, will be introduced alongside a whole new chapter of Archon Quests, a bunch of new characters, and many quality-of-life changes. While several leaks about the new region are already surfacing on the internet, not much has been heard from HoYoverse officially.

Usually, Genshin Impact reveals information about its forthcoming updates through its three well-established channels. The first one is through Drip Marketing, where they showcase upcoming character designs. The second one is through the Special Program livestreams, where HoYoverse glosses over the contents of its forthcoming update. Finally, the third channel is their official YouTube, where trailers and character demos are released.

While not much has been disclosed about the Fontaine 4.0 update, a recent leak has provided insight into when can we expect something.

Genshin Impact 4.0 livestream and major update scheduled for mid-August 2023

Teyvat Tabloid, a reliable source in the community, has provided intel regarding the schedule of Genshin Impact's Fontaine. As per their info, the 4.0 Special Program livestream can be expected on August 4, 2023. Considering the fact that official livestreams are usually scheduled 10-12 days prior to the patch release, this information does seem credible.

The livestream is expected to provide players intel about the Fontaine map expansion, news regarding upcoming Archon and Story Quests, new gacha banners, and the events coming in the 4.0 update. HoYoverse will also release three new redemption codes during the live stream, which will provide the following rewards to players:

Primogems x300

Mystic Enhancement Ores x10

Mora x50,000

Hero's Wit x5

When to expect Lyney's Story Teaser in Genshin Impact?

Lyney as seen in the Overture teaser (Image via HoYoverse)

In the same leak, Teyvat Tabloid has also mentioned that the upcoming 5-star character Lyney's Story Teaser can be expected to drop on August 9, while his Demo trailer seems slated for August 15, a day before Fontaine's release on August 16, 2023.

Lyney is rumored to be a 5-star Pyro Bow user whose main role in the team seems to be of a DPS. He was officially Drip Marketed by HoYoverse on July 3, alongside Lynette (4-star Anemo), and Freminet (4-star Cryo), both of whom are speculated to be siblings of the former.

Lynette and Freminet's character demos are also hinted to be released on August 14, 2023.

Genshin Impact character Drip Marketing for 4.1

Neuvillette and Wriothesley in Overture teaser (Image via HoYoverse)

The leak has also provided information about the upcoming characters for Genshin Impact 4.1 update. According to Teyvat Tabloid, HoYoverse will Drip Market the featured 5-star character for 4.1 on August 14.

It is rumored that Chief Justice Neuvillette and Wriotheseley will be the cast of Fontaine's second patch. Although players will have to wait for the official confirmation of this leak.