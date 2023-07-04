Genshin Impact Lyney leaks show upcoming Fontaine character's abilities, weapon and kit

Genshin Impact recently launched its Overture teaser, showcasing some of the significant characters from the Fontaine region. Notably, fans finally saw the magician twins, Lyney and Lynette. Although there was only a glimpse of them in the Teyvat Chapter Storyline Preview: Travail trailer back in 2020, the new trailer unveils more details regarding the characters, such as their voice, official attire, and personalities.

Furthermore, some recent leaks reveal Lyney's toolkit, including his skills, weapon, and more. It has been speculated that he's a Pyro character and is joining the Genshin Impact squad as a five-star character. He has been confirmed to be released alongside version 4.0, which is expected to be released on August 16, 2023.

This article will go through the Pyro magician's, Lyney's, all elemental skills, constellations, and other facets.

Genshin Impact Lyney leaks: Base stats, elemental skills, constellations, and more

Ahead of the details regarding the Lyney leaks, it's important to remember that this is not officially released information from HoYoverse. Therefore, the stats and other aspects of the character could change when it is released in Genshin Impact.

Base stats

Lyney's base stats (Image via Reddit)

Although fans speculated, the leak verifies that Lyney will be a Pyro character. Interestingly enough, there's no information about his birthday yet. His base stats, however, have been revealed.

Base HP : 11021

: 11021 Base DEF : 538

: 538 Base ATK : 318

: 318 CRIT Rate: 24.2%

Card Force Translocation (Normal Attack)

Lyney's Normal Attack is expected to be known as Card Force Translocation (Image via Reddit)

According to the leaks, Lyney will be a bow user, as his normal attack performs four consecutive bow shots. Furthermore, if he jumps in the air and makes a plunging attack, it will deal AoE damage.

Subsequently, just like most bow users, his charged attack will deal Pyro damage and have two charges. His level 2 charge shot consumes his health (more than 60%) and gives him a stack. These stacks are consumed upon using Elemental Skill to deal additional damage and regenerate Lyney's HP.

On top of that, he will have a taunting skill, too, possibly because he's a magician in Genshin Impact.

Bewildering Lights (Elemental Skill)

Lyney's Elemental Skill: Bewildering Lights (Image via Reddit)

According to the leaks, Lyney's Elemental Skill is quite interesting as he will perform a move using his hat, which will deal AoE Pyro damage to enemies in front of him. It will have stacks, and this will also regenerate his health. However, he needs to be in aiming mode, using his bow to unleash this skill.

Wondrous Trick: Miracle Parade (Elemental Burst)

Lyney's Elemental Burst: Wondrous Trick: Miracle Parade (Image via Reddit)

However, Lyney's Elemental Burst in Genshin Impact is possibly the most exciting one, as it will make him turn into Grin-Malkin Cat! His movement speed will increase, and when he gets close to the enemies, he will deal 1 instance of Pyro damage to each of them. Furthermore, when the timer expires, or Lyney employs his elemental skill, he will emerge from this state and set off fireworks that will cause AoE pyro damage.

Passive

Lyney's Passive abilities (Image via Reddit)

Lyney will have some intriguing Passive abilities, just like the other Genshin Impact characters. Importantly, when an enemy has Pyro on them, he will deal more damage to them, and if he has more Pyro members on his team, he will also deal much more damage.

Constellations

Lyney's Constellations (Image via Reddit)

As for the constellations, the Level 2 CA will generate the most Hats immediately. Based on the leaks, it can be speculated that Lyney will be a mono-Pyro-focused character in Genshin Impact. Among the Pyro options available now, Xiangling, Bennett, and Thoma could do wonders for his support.

Lyney's Elemental Skill seems pretty unique in Genshin Impact; he can use it while aiming, and it heals him too. However, the Burst lasts for a short time and has a long cooldown, despite only costing 60 Energy.

