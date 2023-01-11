Best F2P Bows for Yelan in Genshin Impact: 3-star and 4-star weapon options listed

Yelan is a very easy Genshin Impact character to build for F2P players regarding great 3-star and 4-star Bows. Most of these weapons will be easy to acquire for the average Traveler. Here is a list of bows covered in this guide:

Favonius Warbow

Sacrificial Bow

Fading Twilight

Mouun's Moon

The Stringless

Slingshot

Recurve Bow

This article will only focus on 3-star and 4-star weapons since F2P players won't always have access to most 5-star Bows. Obviously, anyone fortunate enough to roll an Aqua Simulacra should use that over any of the options listed above.

Unlucky or new Travelers should stick with the aforementioned F2P weapons.

Genshin Impact guide for F2P weapons: Best 3-star and 4-star Bows for Yelan

The Favonius Warbow is a popular weapon for F2P players (Image via HoYoverse)

It's common for Favonius Warbow to be the best F2P weapon for Bow users in Genshin Impact. There's a strong argument for Yelan mains to use it if they don't have better 5-star alternatives. Here are some reasons to consider using the Favonius Warbow:

Best Energy Recharge stat (61.3% at max level)

A great effect that synergizes with standard builds

You get a free copy by completing the A Long Shot quest

Yelan is capable of dealing incredible damage, so having an effect relying on CRIT hits is perfectly serviceable. Not to mention, Bow users can automatically score CRITs if they hit an enemy's weak point when applicable.

Generating Elemental Particles can make charging Energy rather quick. There isn't any noticeable drawback to using the Favonius Warbow, but some players might prefer other options for one reason or another. Such alternatives will be listed below.

Other 4-star Bows

Fading Twilight is another solid option to consider for those who have it (Image via HoYoverse)

The other F2P 4-star weapons worth considering for Yelan in Genshin Impact include:

Sacrificial Bow

Fading Twilight

Mouun's Moon

The Stringless

Sacrificial Bow is less consistent to use than Favonius Warbow, although it does provide a solid Energy Recharge stat on par with Fading Twilight. It is worth noting that Fading Twilight was a free R5 weapon for players who completed the 2.7 event, Perilous Trail. However, it is no longer obtainable for players who missed it.

Mouun's Moon is a pretty rare weapon to get on specific Epitome Invocations, but its effect is good if you can reliably max out Yelan's Energy via other means. The Stringless is easier to get by comparison, although it's a bit more niche to use.

Other 3-star Bows

Recurve Bow can outperform some 4-star and 5-star weapons (Image via HoYoverse)

As far as 3-star weapons, Genshin Impact players have the following great options to consider:

Slingshot

Recurve Bow

3-star weapons are easier to R5 than 4-star weapons most of the time. Not only that, but these two weapons are arguably better than their 4-star counterparts that are only R1. Slingshot boosts CRIT Rate by 31.2% at max level and can increase Yelan's overall damage with Normal and Charged Attacks.

The Recurve Bow is one of two weapons that can boost the user's HP, with the 5-star Aqua Simulacra being the only other option. Yelan does more damage with a higher HP stat, making Recurve Bow a solid alternative in Genshin Impact.

