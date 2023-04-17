Genshin Impact Kuki Shinobu build guide with the best artifacts and weapons

The current version 3.6 of Genshin Impact features the five stars Nilou and Nahida in their first phase. Alongside, it features three four stars in both banners, Kuki Shinobu, Dori, and Layla. The three four-stars have a boosted drop rate. Since her release, Kuki Shinobu has proved to be a versatile character, especially after the Dendro introduction.

She is a healer and a great Electro applier in Dendro reaction teams like Aggravate and Hyperbloom in Genshin Impact. That said, a proper build is necessary to bring out her full potential.

Genshin Impact 3.6: Best Kuki Shinobu builds for Hyperbloom and healing

Kuki Shinobu is available as a four-star with a boosted drop rate in the current Genshin Impact v.3.6 banners. The following section shows how to build her to match the team's requirements.

Best weapons for Kuki Shinobu for Hyperbloom and healing

Xiphos' Moonlight (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned, Kuki Shinobu is a versatile character in Genshin Impact with several possible roles. In a Dendro reaction team, she mostly takes on an Electro-applier role for Hyperbloom. Some of the best weapons for her in this role are the ones that boost Elemental Mastery, such as:

Freedom Sworn (5-star)

Xiphos' Moonlight (4-star gacha)

Iron Sting (4-star craftable)

Key of Khaj-Nisut (Image via HoYoverse)

For a healer Kuki Shinobu, HP% is to be aimed for as her healing is based on her Max HP. The weapons for the same role are:

Key of Khaj-Nisut (5-star)

Primordial Jade Cutter (5-star)

Favonius Sword (4-star)

The Favonius Sword helps Kuki Shinobu act as a battery for the team in Genshin Impact.

Best artifacts for Kuki Shinobu for Hyperbloom and healing

Kuki Shinobu usually gains significant advantages from any extra Elemental Mastery stats provided by artifacts. Hyperbloom makes Elemental Mastery a crucial stat for players to focus on when choosing artifacts.

Flower of Paradise Lost set (Image via HoYoverse)

As for the sub-stat, it is recommended to prioritize Crit DMG, Crit Rate, Elemental Mastery, and Energy Recharge.

4-piece Flower Of Paradise Lost

4-piece Gilded Dreams

2-piece combinations of Flower Of Paradise Lost, Gilded Dreams, Wanderer's Troupe

The four-piece Flower Of Paradise Lost directly buffs Dendro reactions like Bloom and Hyperbloom, thus proving to be the best artifact for Hyperbloom Kuki Shinobu.

Similarly, for a healer build again, HP% is of prime importance. The best artifact combinations that can be used are:

2-piece Tenacity of Millelith + 2-piece Ocean Hued Clam

2-piece Tenacity of Millelith + 2-piece Maiden Beloved

The Tenacity of the Millelith provides an HP% buff, while the other two sets provide a healing bonus. Genshin Impact players can also opt for the Emblem of Severed Fate set for extra Energy Recharge.

