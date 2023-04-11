Genshin Impact 3.6 banners, 4-star characters, weapons, and countdown

Genshin Impact's next version, v3.6, has a confirmed release date of April 12, 2023, and will be available on all servers. Once it goes live and players have downloaded the latest update, they can explore all the new content. The update will be bringing fresh features, quests, characters, and much more for them to enjoy.

The content will go live in a matter of few hours on most servers. The following section of this article takes a look at the same.

Genshin Impact 3.6: Countdown and all details players need to know

The new version of Genshin Impact is going live on April 12 on all servers.Players can also pre-install the update before the release.

The update for v3.6 will be available at 11:00 am (UTC+8) on April 12, 2023. The following countdown timer shows the time remaining for it to go live.

Banners and four-star characters

As usual, the update will feature two phases with two banners each. The first phase will have Nahida and Nilou as the 5-star characters, the Dendro archon and a Hydro sword user, respectively. The second phase will have Baizhu, a new five-star Dendro character alongside Ganyu's rerun.

Both banners of the same phase in Genshin Impact will share the same pity count and feature the same 4-star characters.

The Phase I banners will include three characters - Dori, who specializes in healing with the Electro element, Layla, a Cryo user with shielding abilities, and Kuki Shinobu, an Electro hero who can both heal and enable others.

It is worth noting that these three work well with Nilou and Nahida in reaction teams in Genshin Impact and can provide additional utility to a party in various ways.

The second phase, along with Baizhu and Ganyu's banners, will feature a new 4-star character - Kaveh, a Dendro Claymore user.

Weapons

Phase 1 weapon banner (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact has shared information about the Phase I weapon banner, which will showcase Nahida and Nilou's signature weapons: Key of Khaj Nishut and A Thousand Floating Dreams.

The official list of 4-star weapons that will be available in the upcoming banner includes Xiphos' Moonlight (Sword), Favonius Greatsword (Claymore), Dragon's Bane (Polearm), Sacrificial Fragments (Catalyst), and Stringless (Bow).

The second phase will feature Baizhu's signature weapon, a new catalyst called Jadefall's Splendor. The weapon banner will also have the five-star signature weapon of Ganyu.

Furthermore, the new update will add a fresh region, two new artifacts, and a brand-new quest.

