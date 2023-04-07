5 best 4-star catalysts for Nahida in Genshin Impact

The introduction of Dendro has been a major turning point for Genshin Impact and has brought several powerful reactions as well as possible team combinations. Nahida is one of the best users of that element and is compatible with several squads, which are dependent on Dendro reactions like Bloom, Hyperbloom, Burgeon, and others.

Nahida will be making a reappearance as part of the limited banners in Genshin Impact 3.6's second phase, which is expected to go live soon. Players are excited about getting an opportunity to pull for her again or to raise constellations. This is why it's important to look at some possible builds for her that will gain Nahida leverage in the meta.

She has several five-star and F2P options for her weapon.. Some of the best catalyst choices in Genshin Impact that can be wielded by Nahida to best utilize her have been discussed in this article. The list below quite obviously starts with her Best-in-Slot weapon.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

BiS weapon and other great catalysts for Nahida in Genshin Impact

1) A Thousand Floating Dreams

A Thousand Floating Dreams (Image via HoYoverse)

Nahida's signature weapon in Genshin Impact is A Thousand Floating Dreams. Along with its inherent features, such as providing additional Elemental Mastery for the wielder, it offers all nearby party members a bonus EM of 40.

Moreover, this catalyst's passive ability offers Mastery and DMG benefits that are determined by other allies' elemental types. All things considered, this catalyst is undoubtedly the most optimal choice of weapon for Nahida.

2) Kagura's Verity

Kagura's Verity (Image via HoYoverse)

Kagura's Verity is the signature weapon for Yae Miko in Genshin Impact, which grants an Elemental Skill DMG buff on using a skill. It lasts for 16 seconds and can stack up thrice. Nahida's Dendro ability has a short cooldown, with her tap and hold ones being five seconds and six seconds, respectively.

Kagura's Verity can compete with Nahida's catalyst when it comes to both on-field and off-field playstyles with the first being more favorable. Through it, this character can easily get full stacks in her second rotation, while ensuring higher damage in the second scenario.

3) Solar Pear

Solar Pearl (Image via HoYoverse)

Solar Pearl is one of the best four-star options for Nahida in Genshin Impact. It is available through the Battle Pass as an in-app purchase. This item is especially good for an on-field Nahida, as it grants an Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst DMG buff with every Normal ATK for six seconds and vice versa. This could make for a great Dendro weapon to support Nahida in teams where she will be attacking on-field.

4) Mappa Mare

Mappa Mare (Image via HoYoverse)

Mappa Mare is a craft-able four-star F2P weapon in Genshin Impact that grants an Elemental DMG Bonus when an Elemental Reaction is triggered. This effect lasts for 10 seconds and can be stacked twice.

To maximize Nahida's damage output, it's recommended to equip her with Mappa Mare, a good F2P option that can also be refined easily. This weapon will significantly boost her elemental damage and provide her with buffs for her Elemental Mastery, making her an excellent source of DPS.

5) The Widsith

The Widsith (Image via HoYoverse)

The Widsith is one of the most popular four-star catalyst weapons for many characters in Genshin Impact. It grants a random buff of ATK, EM, or Elemental DMG, any of which can be a great DPS booster.

Nahida can equip Widsith to gain a good CRIT DMG sub-stat that can be extremely beneficial for boosting her overall damage output in teams where she is a sub-DPS and secondary damage dealer. However, the weapon might not be very good for off-field Nahida teams where her Elemental Mastery is more beneficial than damage output.

The Dendro Archon will be having a rerun on all servers of Genshin Impact in Version 3.6. Players can keep an eye out for possible Primogem sources for more wishes.

Poll : 0 votes