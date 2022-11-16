5 best characters for Kagura's verity in Genshin Impact

Phase II banners for Genshin Impact 3.2 are no longer a secret. HoYoverse officials have released a preview page for the second half, revealing all the upcoming banners in the current patch.

Developers have confirmed that one of the 5-star weapons to be featured is Kagura's Verity. The 5-star Catalyst is a great DPS option for characters who can deal tons of damage through their Elemental Skill.

Having a low-skill cooldown is key to taking full advantage of its passive ability. The following article will outline the top five catalyst users that are best suited for Kagura's Verity in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Top 5 Catalyst characters to use Kagura's Verity

5) Shikanoin Heizou

The 4-star Anemo is more capable than you think (Image via HoYoverse)

Kagura's Verity is a strong option for Shikanoin Heizou in Genshin Impact. With the 5-star catalyst, Heizou can be built to deal copious amounts of personal Anemo damage. Keep in mind that while gaining stacks in Heizou will be difficult, he can take advantage of the high base ATK and Crit DMG from the start.

Equipping a 4-piece Viridescent Venerer on him will shred enemies' elemental resistance. Hence, nearby party members of different elements can also deal additional damage while staying off the field.

4) Klee

One of the oldest 5-star Catalyst damage dealer (Image via HoYoverse)

Klee is one of the oldest characters in Genshin Impact. She is also the first 5-star Catalyst DPS to be released. Even after falling from the meta teams, she has the potential to deal explosive personal damage if equipped with Kagura's Vertiy.

The 5-star Catalyst can be considered one of the best-in-slot weapons for Klee. At constellation 0, she can use her Elemental Skill twice to gain two stacks from Kagura's passive at the start of every rotation. Her main source of damage comes from her Burst, however, with Kagura's passive, she can increase her overall DPS output.

3) Nahida

Latest 5-star addition to Catalyst users for Dendro (Image via HoYoverse)

Nahida (also called the Dendro Archon) is the latest to arrive amongst 5-star Catalyst users in Genshin Impact. Nahida has a low cooldown on her elemental skill in comparison to other 5-star Catalysts. Her tap version has a five-second cooldown, while her hold version of Elemental Skill takes six seconds.

Kagura's Verity is a competitive option for Nahida in both on-field and off-field playstyle. This on-field playstyle allows her to easily obtain full stacks in her second rotation.

Nahida's off-field playstyle, on the other hand, will reap fewer benefits from the Catalyst weapon. However, she will still deal high damage numbers by equipping the 5-star Kagura's Verity in Genshin Impact.

2) Lisa

F2P Electro 4-star can handle Kagura's Verity better than others (Image via HoYoverse)

Kagura's Verity is Lisa's premium best-in-slot weapon for personal damage in Genshin Impact. Like Nahida, her Elemental Skill also has a tap-and-hold version. With a cooldown of one second on her tap version, Lisa can easily gain all stacks from Kagura's verity to exponentially increase her next skill damage along with her personal damage.

With the introduction of new elemental reactions such as Spread and Aggravate, many Electro characters, including Lisa, are finally getting their own meta teams. With a 4-piece Thundering Fury and an ideal Aggravate team, Lisa gains innate synergy with the artifact set and Kagura's Verity.

This allows for low setup time and increased uptime on Kagura's passive in Genshin Impact.

1) Yae Miko

Kagura's Verity is tailor-made for her (Image via HoYoverse)

Kagura's Verity is the signature weapon to dovetail with Yae Miko's kit. As a signature weapon, it's the strongest option in any rotation in Genshin Impact.

Yae Miko could use her signature weapon to deal damage both as an on-field and off-field Electro DPS. In constellation 0, she has three charges to deploy Electro totems on the field.

Hence, all stacks of Kagura Dance of the Sacred Sakura can be gained in a single rotation. The passive stack's effect will also last the entire duration of her Elemental Skill's Tenko Thunderbolts.

Poll : 0 votes