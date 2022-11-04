Genshin Impact Nahida build guide: Talent priority, artifact sets, and team roles

Nahida, Genshin Impact's newest 5-star character, has been released with the 3.2 update, and players can finally use the Dendro Archon for their teams.

Nahida is a very easy character to build and use, thanks to her focus on Elemental Mastery and Dendro reactions. Players won't have a hard time slotting her into a team that focuses on these two core traits.

Nahida brings a lot to the table, thanks to her incredible Dendro application and unique abilities. Players who summoned her from the new banner won't have a hard time building her, as she is very low-cost and can easily fit into a wide range of roles.

Those who want to make the most of Nahida have a few options to choose from when it comes to her artifacts and talents.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Nahida's talent priority in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact #Nahida



Talents



Illusory Heart

Manifests the Court of Dreams and expands the Shrine of Maya.



#GenshinImpact TalentsIllusory HeartManifests the Court of Dreams and expands the Shrine of Maya. #NahidaTalentsIllusory HeartManifests the Court of Dreams and expands the Shrine of Maya.#GenshinImpact https://t.co/4mCi2wsPcE

Nahida's talent priority is pretty simple, as almost all of the damage in her kit comes from a single ability. Her Elemental Skill should be the focus when players level up her talents. By increasing its level, they will get the most damage increment in both on-field and off-field Nahida.

Nahida's Normal attacks should come next in most cases. This is because she will use them to proc reactions in many of the teams where she is the focus.

However, if players are planning to use Nahida entirely off-field, her Elemental Burst may be the better choice.

Here's a guide in this regard:

Off-field Nahida: Elemental Skill -> Elemental Burst -> Normal Attacks

On-Field: Elemental Skill -> Normal Attacks -> Elemental Burst

Artifact sets to use for Nahida

Nahida can take advantage of two main artifact sets in Genshin Impact.

The first option is the new Deepwood Memories set, which fans will want to pick if they plan on using Nahida in Spread or Bloom teams. This set will significantly increase the damage of the character's Dendro reactions.

Genshin Impact players can also opt to use the Gilded Dreams artifact set, especially if another character on their team is already utilizing Deepwood Memories.

This set will provide some big buffs to Nahida, increasing her Elemental Mastery by a significant amount. Players can use it to make the character do tons of reaction damage.

Team compositions for Nahida

Nahida can fit into a variety of team compositions in Genshin Impact.

Players can use the character in teams that utilize the Dendro reaction. Hyperbloom, Spread, Aggravate, and Bloom all work incredibly well with her.

Players can even take advantage of more niche team compositions like Burgeon and Burning teams. They can also gain access to an interesting Reverse Melt team, thanks to Nahida's interaction with Ganyu.

Here are a few select team compositions for Nahida:

Bloom: Nahida, Nilou, Xingqiu/Yelan/Ayato, Barbara or Kokomi

Burgeon: Thoma, Nahida, Xingqiu, Kokomi or Barbara

Hyperbloom: Kuki Shinobu, Nahida, Xingqiu, Anemo Grouper

Reverse Melt: Bennett, Ganyu, Nahida, Zhongli

Genshin Impact players can get a ton of value out of Nahida, thanks to her ease of use and building.

Poll : 0 votes