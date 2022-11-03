Genshin Impact 3.2 redeem codes: How to get free Primogems quickly

Genshin Impact 3.2 has just been released, and players who are looking to summon Nahida will need as many Primogems as possible to summon the new 5-star character.

Nahida is an incredible Dendro character and can bring a ton of value to any reaction-focused team, so players will want to make sure they have enough wishes to summon her.

Luckily, with the launch of the new update, new redemption codes have been released that will grant players some quick and easy Primogems.

Genshin Impact 3.2 players will need plenty of Primogems to summon characters like Yoimiya and Nahida

With the launch of Genshin Impact 3.2 comes two new banners for players to wish on. If players want to summon characters like the new Dendro Archon Nahida or the powerful Pyro archer Yoimiya, they'll need plenty of Primogems.

Luckily, players can take advantage of a new redemption code that has just been released alongside the update. They can also use another redemption code that is still active for some extra free Primogems, which will get them even closer to a free wish. Here are the codes:

NT8SU92DFKRZ: 60x Primogems and 5x Adventurer's Experience

GENSHINGIFT: 50x Primogems and 3x Heroes Wit

Additionally, players can take advantage of one additional code to receive a ton of useful items, though it doesn't provide any Primogems.

Still, with the code granting EXP materials, Mora, Enhancement Ore, and plenty of food items, players will definitely want to make use of it. Here's the code:

WARBDRR9MCQ9: 10x Adventurer's Experience, 10,000x Mora, 5x Fine Enhancement Ore, 5x Northern Smoked Chicken, 5x Flaming Red Bolognese

Players will want to make use of these codes quickly to get the rewards. This is because Genshin Impact codes expire within a short timeframe. The Primogems these codes offer will definitely be useful for the game's new character banners.

How to redeem codes

The process of redeeming codes is quick and easy. Players have two main methods they can use to acquire free Primogems from the codes above.

The first method is the fastest and can be done through any browser. All players need to do is follow these steps:

Head to Genshin Impact's official code redemption page.

Log in.

Select the region and account that will receive the code.

Enter the code.

Hit the redeem button.

After these steps are completed, players will receive the rewards in their in-game mail in a few seconds.

The second method requires players to have the game open, but it also only takes a second or two to complete. Once the game is open, follow these steps:

Open up the Paimon Menu.

Navigate to the settings option.

Select the Account button.

Click or tap the Redeem Code option.

Input the code into the box that appears.

Hit Redeem.

After these steps are complete, players will receive the rewards in their in-game mailbox after a few seconds.

Genshin Impact players will want to take advantage of these new redemption codes as soon as possible.

