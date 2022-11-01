Genshin Impact 3.2 patch notes: New graphics settings, banners, bosses, and optimizations

The Genshin Impact 3.2 update will bring a ton of new content to the game, and players have much to look forward to.

The official patch notes for the update have now been released. The new version of Genshin Impact will introduce a new world boss for players to tackle, alongside a ton of optimizations to make the game run better and look better. There will also be some big banners coming up, and players will want to make sure they are ready to summon the characters featured on them.

Genshin Impact 3.2 patch notes reveal a ton of new info

New bosses

Players will be able to take on a weekly boss version of Scaramouche during the 3.2 update. The boss will drop new materials that players will need to level up characters like Nahida, as well as a ton of other rare items such as Billets and Dream Solvent.

Players will want to make sure they are prepared to defeat the boss soon after the update is released to gather his drops during the first week.

The Dendro Hypostasis will also appear as a world boss during the 3.2 update. Its item drops will be needed to ascend characters like Nahida.

Players will want to take this boss down quite a few times to get their Nahida to level 90.

New graphic settings

Yukikami @Yukikami_Kris

-Graphical settings update-



The Anti-Aliasing setting has been updated.

TAA and SMAA have been removed and instead replaced by FSR (AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution)

Image below is a comparison between all settings.

The Anti-Aliasing setting has been updated.

TAA and SMAA have been removed and instead replaced by FSR (AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution)

Image below is a comparison between all settings.

FSR makes the outlines more smoother and sharp.

The 3.2 update will introduce FSR to Genshin Impact, removing the previous TAA and SMAA anti-aliasing settings. This will give players a smoother and sharper experience graphics-wise, as FSR will allow the game to render the edges better from even further ranges.

Players who have higher-end computers or mobile phones will definitely want to take advantage of this graphics setting for the best visual experience.

New banners

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Hello, Travelers~

Version 3.2 is coming! Let's take a look at what kind of events will be in this new Version update~



More Details>>>

hoyo.link/d3ESBCAd



Version 3.2 Events Preview - Phase I

Hello, Travelers~

Version 3.2 is coming! Let's take a look at what kind of events will be in this new Version update~

Four banners are set to arrive in Genshin Impact over the course of the 3.2 update, with two new characters for players to summon.

The first new character is the 5-star Nahida, who will be released alongside the update. Yoimiya will appear on a rerun banner during the same period. Both 5-star characters will share the 4-stars Bennett, Razor, and Noelle.

The banners during the second phase of the 3.2 update will feature Childe and Yae Miko alongside the new 4-star character Layla.

Players will need plenty of Primogems if they want to get all of these characters, so they'll want to start farming as soon as they can.

New optimizations

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Dear Travelers,

The pre-installation function is now available on both PC and mobile platforms.



Click to View Details:

hoyo.link/82mRBBAd



Pre-Installation Function Now Available

Dear Travelers,

The pre-installation function is now available on both PC and mobile platforms.

The Genshin Impact 3.2 update has a small number of optimizations aside from the main changes to the game's anti-aliasing.

Listed below are the main optimization changes:

Reduces the damage of the Pyro Hypostasis boss when it is in the Burning state

Optimizes sound effects and some voice-overs

Updates the items that can be added to the Parametric Transformer

Reduced the visual display load of Dendro Elemental Reactions

Changed some ore types in Sumeru to Crystal Ore

Players will be able to experience much of the new Genshin Impact content when the 3.2 update is released tomorrow.

