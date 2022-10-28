All upcoming Genshin Impact character birthdays in 2022

Genshin Impact's character birthdays provide players with a chance to learn more about their favorite characters while receiving special rewards and a unique birthday note. Many fans look forward to these special notes as they offer a peek into what the characters are up to and how they will be celebrating their birthday.

There are many characters in the game right now, and birthdays are becoming increasingly common, with only a few days passing between many of them. The last third of 2022 will feature a ton of character birthdays, and fans can find a list of them here.

Character birthdays in Genshin Impact: Players can expect 11 birthdays in the last few months of 2022

Genshin Impact characters each celebrate their birthdays by sending players a special in-game mail that comes with some gifts and a unique note. Characters also receive a special official art piece on their birthday, and many fans look forward to these art pieces as they usually show off a cute birthday celebration for the character. With only a few months left in 2022, fans can find a list of the upcoming birthdays for the rest of the year below:

October: Nahida and Kaedehara Kazuha

October is almost over, but fans will be able to look forward to one more birthday before it ends. Nahida's birthday was celebrated with a special video that was released on October 27. Unfortunately, due to her being unreleased, fans won't be able to receive a birthday note from her just yet.

On the other hand, Kaedehara Kazuha will be celebrating his birthday on October 29, and he will provide fans with a unique note to look forward to. It will likely contain some form of poetry or his musings about the world.

November: Xiangling, Keqing, Sucrose, Kaeya

A ton of characters will have their birthdays in November. The month will begin with Xiangling's birthday on November 2. Following this is Keqing's birthday on November 20. Up next, Sucrose will have her birthday on November 26, followed shortly after by Kaeya's birthday on November 30. With two Liyue birthdays and two Mondstadt birthdays during the month of November, fans are sure to get a ton of great items.

December: Ganyu, Nilou, Dori, Tighnari, Zhongli

December is full of Genshin Impact birthdays, including three characters who have yet to have a birthday revealed. Ganyu is first, with her birthday coming on December 2. Nilou will follow her on the next day, with her birthday arriving on December 3. Following this, Dori's birthday is up next on December 21. Tighnari's birthday is on December 29, and Zhongli's birthday takes place a few days later on December 31.

Fans will want to make sure they pick up their birthday notes during this month, as Nilou, Tighnari, and Dori will all have their first-ever birthdays during December 2022.

Genshin Impact has a ton of birthdays in the coming months, and fans will want to keep an eye out for special birthday celebration notes.

Poll : 0 votes