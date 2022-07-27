Klee and Kuki Shinobu's birthdays in Genshin Impact: Mail, gifts, and more details

Genshin Impact's birthday celebrations are a special time for the community, as players receive a special birthday letter from each character on their big day. July 27 marks Klee's second birthday, but it also marks the first celebration of Kuki Shinobu's birthday. Surprisingly, Klee and Kuki Shinobu share the same birthday, and players will be receiving two birthday letters from these characters once July 27 arrives in their region.

Fans can find details of these birthday letters here, along with the included gifts that each Genshin Impact character will attach to their special note.

Birthday letters from Klee and Shinobu will arrive on July 27 in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact's latest birthday letters come from Klee and Kuki Shinobu, who share a birthday on July 27. These two characters hail from very different parts of the game's world, but both are still quite popular in the community.

The characters both provide some great gifts in their birthday letters, and players will want to make sure they claim the letter before it expires. They can do so by going into their in-game mailbox and claiming the rewards, which will place both letters in the saved letters folder. Here's what Klee and Shinobu are sending players this year.

Klee

Klee's birthday letter this year features Klee telling the Traveler about an adventure they went on with Alice over the summer. Players are currently exploring the Golden Apple Archipelago, and fans may have been wondering where Klee was during this time. It makes sense that, given her absence, she would be spending time with her mother on another grand adventure.

Klee promises to tell the Traveler all about their journey when she returns, and includes a Guide to Freedom, along with a Fish-Flavored Toast.

Klee's birthday definitely seems like a fun time for the intrepid demolitions expert, and it also looks to be another hint at her mysterious mother. Alice has been one of Genshin Impact's biggest mysteries since the game's launch, and her eventual reveal will be a huge moment for the game. Unfortunately, it seems like players may have to wait another year to learn more about her.

Kuki Shinobu

Kuki Shinobu's birthday letter is much more reserved compared to Klee's, with Shinobu regaling the Traveler with a story about a surprise party that the Arataki Gang threw her. She then invites them on a walk and shares that she wants to show her gratitude for the time that they fought alongside each other.

According to Shinobu, she's found some unique ways to utilize Naku Weed, and she is interested in showing them to the Traveler. She includes 10 Naku Weed in the letter, alongside her specialty dish, the Omurice Waltz.

Kuki Shinobu has become quite popular following her appearance in the Chasm, and it is a shame that players won't be able to take her up on the offer.

These Genshin Impact birthday letters are definitely worth collecting and saving, and players will want to make sure they claim them before they disappear.

