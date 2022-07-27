Genshin Impact to finally introduce a suitable character for the infamous claymore "The Bell"

Genshin Impact has a ton of different weapons for players to use, ranging from enchanted tomes to massive claymores. Nearly every weapon in the game has a user who can take advantage of its unique skills, except for one strange claymore with some very peculiar passive skills.

The Bell has confounded players since the game's launch with its mix of scalings and a passive that never seemed to have an ideal user. However, Genshin Impact leaks have revealed that one character from Sumeru could be this weapon's true best user.

Genshin Impact leaks suggest Dori may be the best user of The Bell

Since Genshin Impact's launch, players have dreaded one weapon in particular due to its lack of suitable wielders. The Bell is a claymore that has several unique effects that make it a weapon few players want on their account.

It has an HP% substat that boosts its wielder's HP by a ton, and it also has a passive that provides a shield based on the user's max HP once they get low. This shield also boosts damage by a significant amount.

While this weapon isn't terrible for the early game, as its added HP% can help players tank a few extra hits while their base damage is still low, it's certainly not a best-in-slot weapon for any character once weapon crafting is unlocked and more 4-stars are pulled.

This claymore seemed useless in Genshin Impact's late game outside of off-meta tank builds, and players began to dread receiving it from a 4-star summon. Given that not many claymore characters scale off of Max HP, this weapon never found a suitable wielder. However, this may change once Sumeru releases, thanks to the release of Dori.

Dori is an upcoming 4-star Electro Claymore character who may be the best wielder of The Bell so far. While it's far from her best-in-slot option, The Bell may actually be a viable choice for Dori as the HP% scaling will directly impact her healing output.

This is because the healing from Dori's Elemental Burst scales off of her Max HP, and by boosting it, players will receive an even stronger source of constant healing from her Burst.

Dori can also take advantage of the HP% from The Bell if she is C6, though this may be a lot harder for players to reach. Regardless, once she reaches her sixth constellation, Dori will gain a new passive ability that grants her an Electro Infusion after using her Elemental Skill.

This passive will also heal her allies by 4% of her max HP whenever she strikes enemies with a Normal Attack, and this healing can occur once every 0.1 seconds, making her an even more potent healer.

For players who have one copy of The Bell or even have an R5 version of it, they may want to start leveling it up now in preparation for Dori's release. While she may be better with weapons like the Favonius Greatsword when it comes to Energy Recharge, a healing-focused Dori will definitely want to utilize The Bell to maximize her Elemental Burst's output.

Players will want to keep an eye out for more information on Dori and any changes involving her Max HP scaling as more leaks come to light.

