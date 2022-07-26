Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks: Sumeru characters roadmap and expected release dates

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed new information about the characters arriving in the 3.0 update. This update will bring players to Sumeru, revealing an entirely new region to explore, along with a new cast of characters. Fans will want to make sure they save up Primogems for this update as it will bring a ton of content to the game, with two new 4-star characters and a brand new 5-star to summon for.

Players can find out more about these Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks here and see a roadmap for the game's future characters.

Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks: Roadmap for the new 3.0 characters

A ton of new content will arrive in Genshin Impact 3.0, including a new region, an entirely new element, and a ton of new characters to summon and utilize. This update will bring fans to the massive region of Sumeru, a land split into two distinct areas and populated by unique characters like Tighnari, Collei, and Dori.

This new region has some of the most interesting designs revealed so far in Genshin's history, and fans will want to make sure they are prepared to visit it around August 24. Here's when they can expect to see the new characters arrive.

Tighnari

Tighnari is the featured 5-star character of the 3.0 update, and as such, he will likely be released alongside the Traveler's entrance into the land of Dendro on August 2h. Tighnari is a 5-star Dendro Bow character who looks to dish out a ton of Dendro damage with his unique Charged Shot and Elemental Skills.

He can easily fire a barrage of Dendro-infused arrows at foes, allowing him to take them down with ease. He looks to be quite powerful, and fans will want to hold onto their Primogems for his release later this year.

Collei

Collei will likely be a player's first introduction to the new Dendro element, as leaks have stated that she will become available for free during an event released alongside the update. She is a 4-star Dendro Bow user, who can provide teams with a ton of off-field Dendro damage.

This means that players will have the opportunity to get Collei once the Sumeru update arrives around August 24, though it may take a few days to complete the event. She will likely also feature on the banner alongside Tighnari, giving fans a chance to get her Constellations.

Dori

Dori is the final new playable character arriving in the 3.0 update, and it's likely that she will be featured on the second banner of the new version. This means that players will probably have to wait a few weeks before she is released.

Given the typical pattern, fans will likely have to wait until September 14 to wish for Dori as she arrives alongside rerun characters on the second banner. As an Electro Claymore healer, Dori is definitely one of the most unique 4-star characters, and players will want to keep an eye out for her when she releases.

Genshin Impact 3.0 will arrive in a few more weeks, and fans will have a ton of characters to summon for when it goes live.

