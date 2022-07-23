Like Rhyme and Song the Summer Reverie in Genshin Impact: How to find the missing crystalline cores

Genshin Impact 2.8 has brought the return of the Golden Apple Archipelago, and these massive islands are full of puzzles to complete.

One of these puzzles tasks players with locating missing crystalline cores, which can be pretty tricky. These cores are tied to a quest called Like Rhyme and Song, The Summer Reverie, unlockable after completing Mona's The Ancient Azure Stars quest.

Fans will have to complete three challenging puzzles if they want to gather all the missing crystalline cores, which can take quite a while.

Genshin Impact: Locate missing crystalline cores

Genshin Impact's puzzles can be tough to complete, and the ones in Like Rhyme and Song, the Summer Reverie, can be particularly complex. Luckily, once users know the solutions, completing this quest will only take a short while.

It becomes available after finishing Mona's event quest, and fans will find its starting point on an island just north of the Broken Isle.

The quest's starting point (Image via WoW Quests/YouTube)

Once gamers arrive on this island, they will be met with a cutscene explaining the quest's basic plot and providing some exposition about the Fatui.

🍰 @vanilIle "find the crystalline core" you should find my sanity because i lost it on the road there "find the crystalline core" you should find my sanity because i lost it on the road there

From there, they'll have to look nearby and locate Persikov's manuscript on the nearby island. It is just a few steps away, and after reading it, they'll be tasked with completing three puzzles spread out throughout the Archipelago.

The three puzzle locations (Image via WoW Quests/YouTube)

These puzzles can be completed in any order, and fans can even stop and return to them at another point if they want to tackle something else. Finishing them is pretty quick, and players can find the solution to each of them below.

Crystalline Core 1

The first Crystalline Core (Image via WoW Quests/YouTube)

These puzzles may seem daunting at first glance, but the trick to solving them is deceptively simple. All users will need to do is interact with the large orbs that bear the Fatui insignia.

They will prompt gamers to rotate left or right when nearing them. Rotating the puzzle pieces until they form the correct pattern is key, and utilizing Persikov's manuscript will reveal the trick behind these puzzle pieces.

The first orb (Image via WoW Quests/YouTube)

To complete this Genshin Impact puzzle, interact with the orb near the fallen pillar, and rotate it right, left, and left again. After this is done, users will need to move to the other nearby orb and rotate it right, right, and finally turn left.

After this is done, they can collect the core that falls out of the center. Here's the solution again:

Orb near the fallen pillar and rubble:

Right

Left

Left

Orb near the standing pillars:

Right

Right

Left

Crystalline Core 2

The second puzzle's location (Image via WoW Quests/YouTube)

The following puzzles utilize the mechanisms as the first one, and players must input the correct directions into the orbs to gather the second Crystalline Core.

The first mechanism can be found near this tent (Image via WoW Quests/Youtube)

For the first orb near the tent and wheel, Genshin Impact gamers will need to turn the orb right and left.

The second orb is nearby, next to a wooden crate. Turn it right, left, and right.

The final orb is found near some rubble and a plant; its solution is left, left, and right.

After inputting these directions, players can collect the fallen crystalline core and move to the final puzzle. Here are all of the solutions again:

Orb near the wheel:

Right

Left

Orb near the wooden crate:

Right

Left

Right

Orb near the plant and rubble:

Left

Left

Right

Crystalline Core 3

The final crystalline core (Image via WoW Quests/YouTube)

The final puzzle for this quest only has two puzzles to solve, and fans can wrap this Genshin Impact quest up after finishing it. This one might seem trickier due to the long distance between the orbs, but completing this puzzle is easy with the solutions.

The northern orb (Image via WoW Quests/Youtube)

For the orb farthest to the north, turn it left, left, and right. For the orb near the south part of the island, users must turn it right, left, and right again.

Once these steps are completed, the core will fall out, and Genshin Impact fans will have collected all three missing crystalline cores. Here's the solution again:

Northern Orb:

Left

Left

Right

Southern Orb:

Right

Left

Right

Genshin Impact's puzzles can take quite a while to complete, but with the proper steps, fans will be finished in no time.

