Genshin Impact Minacious Isle torch puzzle guide

Genshin Impact's return to the Golden Apple Archipelago has brought a ton of new content for players to explore and complete, with treasure to find around every corner. Fans have a lot of puzzles to complete, and these range from simple pattern matching to uncovering ancient mysteries. Either way, fans have the opportunity to collect a ton of Primogems by completing these puzzles.

The Minacious Isle, in particular, has a lot of puzzles scattered across it, and Genshin Impact fans can find the solution to its torch puzzles here.

How to solve the torch puzzle on Minacious Isle in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact's Minacious Isle has several torch puzzles for players to find, but this guide will focus on the torch puzzle that requires fans to have completed the Ancient Azure Stars quest.

This will allow you to swap between different forms of the Minacious Isle, giving you the opportunity to see alternate versions of the puzzles on the island. This is the key to completing this tricky torch puzzle and receiving the reward.

The puzzle's location (Image via WoW Quests/Youtube)

You may have noticed several scattered Pyro torches found near the waypoint on the Minacious Isle. These torches don't seem to activate properly and are buried under the ground. To activate them, you'll have to swap the island to the version with the starry night sky. Then, you'll need to head to this spot on the map to find the torch puzzle. The puzzle will have a locked chest nearby and overlooks the sea.

The correct solution (Image via WoW Quests/Youtube)

To complete the puzzle, all you'll have to do is light two of the torches, starting from the one farthest to the left and then the one that is second from the right. After these torches are lit, the chest will unlock and the rewards can be claimed.

Constellation torch puzzle

Another torch puzzle is found here (Image via WoW Quests/Youtube)

You can find another torch puzzle here while in the island's other layout, and you will want to make sure you alter the island until the map resembles the screenshot above. Once you are here, you'll find several torches that overlook a massive constellation in the sky. The key to unlocking the rewards from these torches is activating them in a way that matches the pattern.

Activating the torches (Image via WoW Quests/Youtube)

To do so, you'll want to start with the second torch, then light the one all the way on the right, then move to the third torch, and finish with the final torch on the left. This will unlock another chest for you to grab, giving you the opportunity to get quite a few chests from this island without needing to enter any long quests.

Genshin Impact players will want to make sure they get as many Primogems from the islands as they can before they disappear after the 2.8 update concludes.

Genshin Impact's rerun of the Golden Apple Archipelago has provided players with the opportunity to gather tons of treasure by completing some quick puzzles.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far