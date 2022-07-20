Seize destiny in Genshin Impact: Mona's domain puzzle guide

Genshin Impact players will have to tackle quite a few puzzles as they traverse Mona's new domain. Fans will need to solve these if they want to reach the end of this domain, and one of the hardest ones is figuring out how to seize destiny.

Players may be confused as they reach the end of this long domain, as this quest objective seems pretty vague. Luckily, there's a simple solution to seizing destiny, and it is hiding in plain sight.

Players can find out how to seize destiny and complete The Ancient Azure Stars here.

How to complete the seize destiny task in Genshin Impact

One of the final steps in completing Genshin Impact's new quest, The Ancient Azure Stars, is to seize destiny. This final step comes after a big revelation for the character, and she must grab hold of her own destiny to continue moving forward.

Players will then be told to "seize destiny" to complete the quest. This is a surprisingly cryptic quest objective, and it can be hard to figure out what to do next once players have reached this point.

L🦦 @hwapearl “seize destiny” my brother in christ if i knew how to do that i wouldnt be playing genshin impact and id actually have a life “seize destiny” my brother in christ if i knew how to do that i wouldnt be playing genshin impact and id actually have a life https://t.co/O7neyuEmOr

After receiving this objective, players may be confused, as the minimap won't show a quest area, and they will be set loose in a massive room full of stars. They will also be locked into playing as Mona, though this is just a cosmetic change and will go away once the quest is complete. The true objective of this quest is hiding nearby, and fans will need to keep their eyes peeled to spot it.

The true quest objective is hidden in plain sight (Image via WoW Quests/Youtube)

As they explore the area, gamers may notice a small glowing star acting differently from the others in the room. his star has a soft glowing trail following it as it floats across the room and moves much faster than the other stars. This floating star is the actual quest objective, and players will need to chase it down to complete this quest.

Grabbing this floating star won't be too hard, as it moves much slower than the running speed of characters. Once players have reached it, they will need to interact with it, and this will trigger another cutscene. This is the final step before The Ancient Azure Stars is completed, so if players want to spend some extra time in this special room, they should do so before they collect the floating star.

Completing this quest will provide some great rewards, making it definitely worth doing. Genshin Impact's new event has provided players with tons of opportunities to get Primogems, and this long quest for Mona will grant quite a few when completed. Players will also learn a lot about the mysterious Hydro mage while doing so, meaning fans of Mona Megistus won't want to miss out.

Genshin Impact's new quest for Mona has a tricky final puzzle, but the solution is easier than expected.

