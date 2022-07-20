Day 5 Phantasmal Conch location in Genshin Impact: How to find the last conch in Mona’s domain

Mona's Domain contains yet another Phantasmal Conch for Genshin Impact players to collect, and it involves some puzzles. One must collect this conch if they want to get 40,000 Mora, eight Hero's Wits and eight Mystic Enhancement Ores. In that case, this guide will help them out.

This article will focus solely on how to get the Phantasmal Conch in Mona's Domain, and will not delve into the remaining 19 found elsewhere in the Golden Apple Archipelago. Predictably, players must have completed The Ancient Azure Stars to get this Phantasmal Conch.

Where to find the Phantasmal Conch in Mona's Domain in Genshin Impact

The first room you will enter (Image via HoYoverse)

Start off by going into Mona's Domain on Minacious Isle by selecting The Ancient Azure Stars option. Eventually, you will be in the main room where you can place upper and lower fragments. However, ignore that and enter the room with the constellation shown in the above image. It will be the first one on your left when you enter Mona's Domain.

Proceed through the hallway and go up the stairs. Eventually, you will be in another hallway near a Door of Resurrection.

Proceed through the illuminated path (Image via HoYoverse)

A bluish path will light up before you, leading you to some platforms. Just continue onward, and you should see a familiar puzzle. To your left, you should see the solution to this particular puzzle.

The first puzzle's solution (Image via HoYoverse)

All Genshin Impact players have to do with these puzzles in Mona's Domain is follow what's shown on the constellation. The above image shows what the first puzzle's solution looks like, with the camera facing the wall with the constellation on it.

Remember to hit these little objects to cause them to shoot these rays of light. You can hit them again to disable them if you enabled the wrong one. They also have set rotations, although the first one should be easy for most players.

Same story as before (Image via HoYoverse)

Ideally, Genshin Impact players will work their way from the northeastern astral puzzle piece and work their way down like in the above image. Doing it the opposite way doesn't work quite right due to how some objects can only rotate a specific way. Nonetheless, there is only one puzzle left.

The final astral puzzle (Image via HoYoverse)

This astral puzzle starts with the southeastern part and goes counterclockwise, as shown in the above image. Every part of the puzzle will be used, so keep that in mind. Collect the Exquisite Chest while you're here.

If you look at the constellation on the wall, you should notice an arrow. This isn't another astral puzzle. Instead, it's telling you to go to this hidden door.

There will be a touch prompt here (Image via HoYoverse)

Interact with the wall there to make it go down. Genshin Impact players should go along the newly illuminated path before them and continue until they see a Precious Chest with a seal on it.

East of that chest is the Phantasmal Conch that they came to this guide for, so interact with it.

Interact with it to "collect" it (Image via HoYoverse)

This Phantasmal Conch is very brief compared to the others in Genshin Impact.

The solution to this Genshin Impact puzzle, with the numbers representing how often you need to press each button (Image via HoYoverse)

While you're here, you might as well do the Precious Chest puzzle that's nearby. Basically, go on the northwestern tile four times, then go to the northeastern tile twice. Finally, tread on the southwestern tile twice to unlock the seal on this Precious Chest.

Jump to your left into the abyss to enter a near room with a challenge in it (Image via HoYoverse)

You can then follow the star that spawns afterward, leading you to jump off the cliff to your left for a Luxurious Chest. There will be a challenge there, so complete it to unlock a door that takes you to the Luxurious Chest.

Genshin Impact players should get three chests and a Phantasmal Conch by following this guide for Mona's Domain.

