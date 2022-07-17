Genshin Impact Phantasmal Conch locations (Day 2-3)

Phantasmal Conch is an item that players can collect around the Golden Apple Archipelago in Genshin Impact. By collecting a maximum of 20 conches on the island, players can obtain a myriad of rewards, including a brand new outfit for Fischl.

On the first day of the release of the Golden Apple Archipelago, players could collect up to 14 Phantasmal Conches from exploring alone. Today is the event's third day, and Travelers can unlock more conches in the Broken Isle and two special domains.

3 Phantasmal Conches on Day 2-3 in Genshin Impact's Golden Apple Archipelago

July 16 is the second day of the Golden Apple Archipelago in Genshin Impact, and Travelers can only find one Phantasmal Conch. However, today on July 17, players finally found another 2 new conches, resulting in them getting more than 16 Phantasmal Conch and obtaining Fischl's new outfit.

Phantasmal Conch in As the Courtyard in Spring Once Appeared Domain

Enter the third part of 'As the Courtyard in Spring Once Appeared' (Image via HoYoverse)

The only conch found on the second day is in Kazuha's special mirage domain called As the Courtyard in Spring Once Appeared. Players can enter the domain by teleporting to the leaf icon on the map and interacting with the bonsai tree.

Interact with the conch to pick it up (Image via HoYoverse)

The conch can be seen on top of a table in front of an Exquisite Chest. With such an obvious location, gamers won't miss this conch.

Phantasmal Conch in Blazin' Trails Domain

There is only one part for the Blazin' Trails Domain (Image via HoYoverse)

The third day featured two new conches in Genshin Impact. The first one is located inside Xinyan's domain, 'Blazin Trails.' To re-enter the domain, Travelers can teleport to the drum icon on the map and interact with the drum in the Broken Isle.

Echoing Conch on top of a mountain (Image via HoYoverse)

The location of this conch is quite hard to spot because it is above the players' eyesight. They must use the harp to create a wind current that will lead to the mountain where this conch resides.

Phantasmal Conch in Broken Isle Underwater Puzzle

One conch at the bottom of the cave (Image via HoYoverse)

The last Phantasmal Conch in Genshin Impact is locked behind an underwater puzzle in Broken Isle, Golden Apple Archipelago. Travelers must complete the event quest 'Blazin Trials' first before they are able to get this conch.

The puzzle is quite simple as players need to adjust the mountain's height and light up two Pyro monuments inside the cave. Once the water is drained, they can interact with the conch on the stage. In addition, by completing the whole puzzle, Travelers can also obtain 3 Precious Chests.

A total of 17 conches can be collected in Genshin Impact's Golden Apple Archipelago, and that is more than enough to redeem the new Fischl outfit from the event page 'Resonating Vision.'

