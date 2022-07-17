Genshin Impact Phantasmal Conch locations for Summertime Odyssey event

Genshin Impact players looking for the 15th Phantasmal Conch should know that they must get up to As the Courtyard in Spring Once Appeared Part 3. The Phantasmal Conch will be located in Kazuha's Domain, although players don't have to worry about it being out of reach.

What's important is that they complete the first two parts of As the Courtyard in Spring Once Appeared, as that's required to access the third quest in this series. This particular conch will be on a table near an Exquisite Chest in the "Continue onward in the shattered space" section of this Domain.

Where to find 15 Phantasmal Conches in Genshin Impact 2.8

This is where the 15th one is (Image via HoYoverse)

To get here, you must first enter the Domain found in the third part of the As the Courtyard in Spring Once Appeared quest series. Now, you should use your glider to soar through the first set of hoops (complete the puzzle here if you don't see them). Carry on until you eventually reach the lever you activated to move the building.

Glide through the set of rings that follow, and make sure to go to the downstairs section of the following area. You should see something similar to the above image.

The non-domain Phantasmal Conch locations in Genshin Impact 2.8

There are 14 Phantasmal Conches scattered about the Golden Apple Archipelago (Image via HoYoverse)

It doesn't matter in which order the player collects the remaining 14 Phantasmal Conches. The rest of this article will cover them in the following order based on their island:

Broken Isle Twinning Isle Pudding Isle Minacious Isle

Of course, it's worth starting with the one found on the centermost island of Genshin Impact 2.8's Golden Apple Archipelago.

It's on a crate (Image via HoYoverse)

Simply teleport to the Teleport Waypoint on the centermost island and head southwest. This conch will be on a crate near the middle of this island.

Broken Isle Conches

There are four of them here (Image via HoYoverse)

It's important to note that all Phantasmal Conches will appear on the player's minimap when they are nearby. You can use the Teleport Waypoint near the middle of Broken Isle and head northeast to collect two of them. Afterward, head east to find the remaining two.

Twinning Isle Conches

Two of the three conches on Twinning Isle (Image via HoYoverse)

Now go to Twinning Isle. Two of them will be located in the northwestern part of this series of islands. Start with the western one first, and climb east to get to the second location.

The last one on Twinning Isle (Image via HoYoverse)

The final location on Twinning Isle is much further southeast. Use the southern Teleport Waypoint on Twinning Isle and head east to reach it.

Pudding Isle Conches

The Pudding Isle locations (Image via HoYoverse)

These Phantasmal Conch locations are all very easy to reach. The northeastern one is a foot away from the Teleport Waypoint, while the remaining two are just a short glide away. Genshin Impact players will only have the Minacious Isle locations left after collecting all of the Pudding Isle conches.

Minacious Isle Conches

The final locations (Image via HoYoverse)

The second-from-the-left Conch is on the ground and thus requires no climbing. Otherwise, Genshin Impact players better get ready to do a bunch of climbing to reach the final two Phantasmal Conches in the Golden Apple Archipelago (from what's currently available).

