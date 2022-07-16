All 24 chest locations in Genshin Impact 2.8 Golden Apple Archipelago (Day 1)

According to the official interactive map, there are 17 chest locations in Genshin Impact 2.8's Golden Apple Archipelago, but there are actually seven more in addition to that (for a total of 24). Here are the ones on the official interactive map:

8x Common

8x Exquisite

1x Buried

Of course, not all of them are listed on that official interactive map (at least not as of yet). Hence, this article will try to highlight those remaining seven as well. Players need to complete the prerequisite Summertime Odyssey quests before they can have access to this series of islands.

Genshin Impact 2.8 guide: Where to find all 17 chest locations in the Golden Apple Archipelago

An image of the official interactive map showing off all locations (Image via HoYoverse)

The above image shows off 17 chest locations in the Golden Apple Archipelago. As one can see, they're truly scattered all over the region, some of which are in the middle of the ocean. However, some players would prefer to see each individual location, not to mention the missing seven not listed here.

In that case, read below to view all 24 locations.

1) Location #1

It's buried in this spot (Image via HoYoverse)

There is a buried chest in this spot, as shown in the above image. There are some Hydro Slimes here, but they shouldn't impede your progress.

2) Location #2

Just destroy a crate here to find it (Image via HoYoverse)

The next location is up north from the last one. There will be some Hilichurls nearby a painting. Destroy the crate near that painting to unveil a Common Chest.

3) Location #3

Genshin Impact 2.8 has some challenges that give you chests (Image via HoYoverse)

This is the first chest on this list that requires you to complete a challenge in the Golden Apple Archipelago in Genshin Impact 2.8. Go here with the Waverider and do the challenge.

Here is where it will spawn in the Golden Apple Archipelago (Image via HoYoverse)

Open this Exquisite Chest and move on to the next Golden Apple Archipelago spot.

4) Location #4

This one requires you to defeat some Hilichurls (Image via HoYoverse)

South of the previous three locations is some platforms out in the sea. In the middle is a Common Chest that requires you to defeat the nearby Hilichurls.

5) Location #5

Go here and defeat more enemies (Image via HoYoverse)

This spot is similar to the previous location in that players just have to defeat some enemies out in the sea. The Cryo Abyss Mage is the only genuine threat here, especially if it gets stuck due to bad AI, which is inconvenient if you lack a good Bow user.

6) Location #6

Defeat more enemies here to get it (Image via HoYoverse)

Northwest of the previous spot are some rocks visible on the world map. Go to this area to see a small arena. Defeat the enemies here.

7) Location #7

There are new challenges in Genshin Impact 2.8 (Image via HoYoverse)

Some chests require the player to complete certain challenges in Genshin Impact 2.8. This one is in the middle of the ocean north of Minacious Isle in the Golden Apple Archipelago. You will have to go from one spot to another. Successfully doing so will spawn a Common Chest in front of the destination, so you can't miss it.

8) Location #8

Defeat more enemies here (Image via HoYoverse)

It's the same story as before: Defeat more enemies in a different spot. This time, go northwest from where you started the challenge for the last location. The unique map location shown above should make it pretty obvious.

9) Location #9

Defeat the enemies here too (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact 2.8 has many chests that require players to defeat enemies in the Golden Apple Archipelago. This one is northwest of Pudding Isle, which is west of where you opened the chest from the second challenge.

10) Location #10

More enemies need to be slain (Image via HoYoverse)

Go to the Teleport Waypoint near the Waverider Waypoint in Pudding Isle and go northeast. You should be able to spot more platforms and enemies, which you need to predictably defeat.

11) Location #11

Another spot in the Golden Apple Archipelago (Image via HoYoverse)

Southeast of the last location is a platform far out in the sea (it's northeast of Pudding Isle). Go to the above location and defeat more enemies.

12) Location #12

Defeat the enemies here in Genshin Impact 2.8 once again (Image via HoYoverse)

Head northwest from the last location and defeat the enemies here.

13) Location #13

Defeat some enemies here (Image via HoYoverse)

Up north from the last location, there are even more enemies to defeat.

14) Location #14

Another new location to go to in the Golden Apple Archipelago (Image via HoYoverse)

Use a Teleport Waypoint to get to the center island. In the southwest corner is a Common Chest hidden behind some plants. You should notice some Hilichurls nearby that area.

15) Location #15

Another new location to go to in Genshin Impact 2.8 (Image via HoYoverse)

Head west from the last island to see another platform with more enemies. Defeat them and claim the Primogems and other loot.

16) Location #16

Another location to go to in Genshin Impact 2.8 (Image via HoYoverse)

Teleport to the northwesternmost island in Genshin Impact 2.8's Golden Apple Archipelago, and sail south to see more platforms full of enemies. Unsurprisingly, you must dispose of them.

17) Location #17

Same old usual (Image via HoYoverse)

Head northeast of the last location and defeat more enemies there. The Cryo Abyss Mage here sometimes likes to get stuck floating above the water, which can be annoying if you don't have a long-ranged character.

18) Location #18

Another spot where you defeat all of the enemies in Genshin Impact 2.8 (Image via HoYoverse)

Go south from the previous location and defeat the enemies on the northern beach of that unnamed island.

19) Location #19

Another challenge to do (Image via HoYoverse)

This Genshin Impact 2.8 challenge is similar to the third location in this article, as you must destroy some barrels within a time limit in the Golden Apple Archipelago. It's recommended that you take a Bow user here to speed things up. The chest will spawn very close to the challenge shown here.

20) Location #20

Interact with this puzzle and complete it (Image via HoYoverse)

On the northern island's east cliff is an Anemo Balloon challenge. Complete it. preferably with a Bow user. The chest will spawn near the start of this Genshin Impact 2.8 challenge.

21) Location #21

It will be overlooking the southwest here (Image via HoYoverse)

After finding yourself on a mountain, you must reach its summit. It's out in the open.

22) Location #22

You will need to glide through this challenge (Image via HoYoverse)

Jump off the northwestern cliff to see this challenge (it will be very close to the last location, so don't jump too far).

You can open it from here (Image via HoYoverse)

You will be in the water, but that's fine. You can still open it and move on to the following Golden Apple Archipelago location.

23) Location #23

Climb up the eastern mountain here to get it (Image via HoYoverse)

This chest is on the eastern mountain of the northwesternmost island. There are no gimmicks here, just reach the mountain's summit to see it near a rather strange device.

24) Location #24

You only get Mora from this one (Image via HoYoverse)

The final Genshin Impact 2.8 chest is just for Mora, but some players might still want it. In that case, go east of Surfpiercer III (which is south of Broken Isle) and start this challenge. There will be a box at the end that gives you 10,000 Mora.

That's it for this Genshin Impact 2.8 guide. Hopefully, you found all of the Golden Apple Archipelago chests shown above.

