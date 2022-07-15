How to get to Golden Apple Archipelago in Genshin Impact Summer Fantasia update

The Golden Apple Archipelago is a time-limited island in Genshin Impact version 2.8. Travelers can head to the island after completing certain tasks and explore the area for new treasure chests and Phantasmal Conches.

The time-limited area is available from July 15 at 10:00 AM (Server Time) until the end of version 2.8. This gives players around 42 days to survey the area and uncover new puzzles within the island. This article will show players how to get to the Golden Apple Archipelago in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: How to get to Golden Apple Archipelago in version 2.8

In Genshin Impact version 2.8, the Golden Apple Archipelago is tied with the Summertime Odyssey event. Thus, there are a few requirements that Travelers need to complete before they can step into the time-limited island.

Reach Adventure Rank 32 or above Complete Archon Quest Chapter II: Prologue "Autumn Winds, Scarlet Leaves" Complete Mona's Story Quest "Astrolabos Chapter: Act I - Beyond This World's Stars"

The Golden Apple Vacation Returns event quest (Image via HoYoverse)

Once all the eligibilities have been fulfilled, the Summertime Odyssey will be unlocked, and so will a new event quest called 'The Golden Apple Vacation Returns!' Players can follow the navigation and head to Mondstadt to start the quest.

Mona and Fischl in the event quest (Image via HoYoverse)

During the quest, players will encounter Fischl, Mona, Kazuha, and Xinyan, who will be the main characters for the event. Venti was also featured during the quest, but he did not follow the Travelers to the Golden Apple Archipelago.

Eula fighting a Fatui Cryogunner (Image via HoYoverse)

Fortunately, the quest is straightforward as it only fills with dialog, except for one instance where players need to fight a Fatui soldier on the Golden Apple island. While the battle is not difficult, players are still recommended to deploy their best team.

Traveler and Paimon talking to Venti through a special device (Image via HoYoverse)

Once the story reaches a point where Genshin Impact Travelers talk to Venti using a Dodocommunication Device, players are almost at the end of the event quest. After that, they are free to explore the island and interact with all the teleport waypoints to activate them.

Surfpiecer event in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Surfpiercer is a gameplay inside the Summertime Odyssey event. Players can challenge each stage using Waverider and complete the event tasks to obtain Primogems as rewards.

Resonating Visions event (Image via HoYoverse)

Besides Summertime Odyssey, there is also another event called the Resonating Visions event. In this event, players must search for Phantasmal Conches around the Golden Apple Archipelago. There are 20 conches in total, and players can only collect 14 of them on the first day of the event.

Besides the events in the Golden Apple Archipelago, Travelers can also collect brand new treasure chests on the island. Collecting them rewards players with Primogems and Adventure EXP. In addition, since this area is time-limited, Genshin Impact gamers should try to complete as many puzzles as they can.

