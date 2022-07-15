Best Genshin Impact Heizou builds for C0 users

Genshin Impact's newest 4-star Shikanoin Heizou was just released, and players are finding him to be an incredible addition to their parties. As an Anemo Catalyst wielder, he can easily output tons of Swirls, allowing his allies to deal a massive amount of Elemental damage quickly. On top of this, his close-quarters fighting style brings a unique playstyle to the game, giving gamers a fun new way to battle their foes.

Here's how players can best utilize this Inazuman detective without having any constellations.

Builds for C0 Shikanoin Heizou in Genshin Impact can focus on DPS or Elemental Reactions

Genshin Impact has just released Shikanoin Heizou, a powerful 4-star Anemo character who can output a ton of damage quickly while supporting his team. He wields a Catalyst in battle, though he uses it to deliver powerful punches and kicks, unlike most other Catalyst users. This allows him to play at a much closer range, giving him the ability to use characters like Fischl and Bennett more effectively.

Building Shikanoin Heizou is pretty simple, as players can choose between two main builds, with one focusing on Heizou as the main DPS and one with Heizou as the driver for Elemental Reactions.

Thanks to him not needing constellations to boost his strength, players are able to select from either of these two builds to fit their potential team compositions. Heizou also doesn't need a complicated set of artifacts, as his two main builds both use the same set that is easy to acquire.

Main DPS Heizou takes advantage of the high Anemo damage he outputs, focusing on buffing that damage with the Viridescent Venerer set and a 2-PC of any set that increases his ATK by 18%. With these sets, he can dish out some insane damage with his Elemental Skill and Burst, though his Normal Attack combo will suffer a bit. Fans will want to utilize these main stats:

Sands: ATK%

Goblet: Anemo DMG Bonus

Circlet: Crit DMG/Crit Rate

For a sub-DPS/Driver Heizou, players will want to utilize a full 4-PC set of Viridescent Venerer to allow him to shred enemy elemental defense with his Swirls. This will allow his teammates to take advantage of his constant Swirling. He is best paired with teammates that can constantly provide him with Elements to swirl, like Xingqiu, Yelan, Beidou, and Fischl. He'll want these main stats:

Sands: Elemental Mastery

Goblet: Anemo DMG Bonus or Elemental Mastery

Circlet: Crit DMG/Crit Rate/Elemental Mastery

Plume and Feather: Focus on Elemental Mastery

Shikanoin Heizou is one of the most balanced character releases in Genshin Impact, and he can be easily slotted into many of the game's best teams. Fans will definitely want to take advantage of his utility and strengths with these builds.

