Teppei's VA returns to voice new Anemo character Heizou in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has a history of bringing some of the world's best voice actors onboard to voice its massive cast of unique characters. Some of these actors are used for the game's most popular characters, while others are used to help bring emotion and depth to the game's story quests.

Teppei was one of the NPCs that resonated with the game's community, and the character's voice actor, Yuichi Iguchi, played a huge part in making Teppei so popular. Luckily, it appears that his voice actor will return to voice the new 4-star Shikanoin Heizou coming in the next update. Fans can find out more about this returning actor here.

Teppei's voice actor Yuichi Iguchi returns to play Heizou in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact's massive cast of voice actors has brought some incredible performances to the game, ranging from the bravest heroes to the cruelest villains. One of the characters who has stuck out the most from the game's long-running story was Teppei, an NPC that fans interacted with during Inazuma's storyline. This NPC was instrumental in aiding the Traveler as they struggled against Raiden Shogun.

milkpowder | working on comms @mirukupowda heizou's jp voice actor being the same as teppei's kinda giving me whiplash bc it sounds like teppei playable before scara is so......funny and sad at the same time

feel like clown already LMFAO heizou's jp voice actor being the same as teppei's kinda giving me whiplash bc it sounds like teppei playable before scara is so......funny and sad at the same timefeel like clown already LMFAO

Teppei's Japanese voice actor Yuichi Iguchi will be returning to the game to voice Shikanoin Heizou, Genshin's newest 4-star character. Heizou is also from Inazuma and is a detective who utilizes some unorthodox methods to solve his cases. He also wields a catalyst in combat, though he prefers to use it at close range to pummel his foes with Anemo-infused kicks and punches.

Ryyti - リチィ @claire_scientia

...

Welcome back Heizou in JPN CV is Teppei Voice Actor too......Welcome back Heizou in JPN CV is Teppei Voice Actor too......Welcome back 🎉🎉🎉

Players are celebrating the return of the popular voice actor, and many are glad to see him voice another character in Genshin Impact. While Heizou's voice lines are very different from Teppei's, their similar voices have shocked some players.

Shikanoin Heizou has become quite a popular character in the community, owing to his description being leaked months before his official reveal. He's only a few weeks away from being released, and players will finally be able to utilize him in their own teams.

Heizou looks to be an amazing addition to a party in Genshin, with his Anemo abilities allowing him to synergize well with a variety of team compositions. Many players are planning on taking Heizou into battle once he arrives in the update, and building him will allow them to take advantage of a powerful and unique Anemo carry.

Em ♡'s Fran | SHINOBU HAVERRR @Emeyhasyourback TEPPEI AND HEIZOU SHARE THE SAME VOICE ACTOR????? NOOOOOO STOPPP TEPPEI AND HEIZOU SHARE THE SAME VOICE ACTOR????? NOOOOOO STOPPP

Some fans are even planning on taking Heizou into battle to carry on Teppei's fighting will, as the character always wished to acquire a Vision. Fans who play in Japanese will want to make sure they give Heizou's dialogue a close listen to see if they can recognize Teppei's voice actor when he speaks. Shikanoin Heizou will be released during the 2.8 update and will be available during the first banner.

Genshin Impact 2.8's latest 4-star character Shikanoin Heizou shares his voice actor with one of the game's most popular NPCs.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far