Kieran Regan and Iguchi Yuichi to voice Heizou in Genshin Impact

Heizou's EN and JP voice actors in Genshin Impact are Kieran Regan and Iguchi Yuichi, respectively. Some gamers love to know more about the voice actors behind their favorite characters, so it's worth looking at what these two have done. For those curious, here is a list of all four of his VAs:

Chinese: Lin Jing

Lin Jing English: Kieran Regan

Kieran Regan Japanese: Iguchi Yuichi

Iguchi Yuichi Korean: Jeong-Uijin

This article will primarily focus on the English and Japanese VAs, but the Chinese and Korean ones are listed there for those who wish to know. Now, it's time to look at what these two voice actors have done in their line of work and see if the reader might recognize them or not.

Heizou voice actors in Genshin Impact: Kieran Regan and Iguchi Yuichi

The official Genshin Impact 2.8 livestream revealed this information (Image via HoYoverse)

Heizou is a brand new 4-star Anemo Catalyst who will be making his debut in Genshin Impact 2.8. He hasn't appeared in the game before this Version Update, so some players might not be familiar with his voice. Those who heard him in the recent Special Program might recognize it, and the names shown in the above image might help them recall it.

If not, this article will act as a short summary of who Kieran Reagan and Iguchi Yuichi have voiced. Some characters will be niche, while others will be more well-known. Those who have listened to Genshin Impact's Heizou and some of these characters in their respective languages should be able to spot how similar they sound.

Kieran Reagan (English)

Kieran Reagan actually has his own website, which readers can check out here:

He will be voicing Genshin Impact's Heizou and is largely new to the world of voice acting. That said, he has still voiced a few characters, such as:

Cub (Akedo: Ultimate Arcade Warriors)

Devlyn Ashby (Nori and Zin)

Jacob Harris (Splinter City OCT)

Okazato (LBX Girls)

Rio (Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles)

Wei (Fallout: The Frontier)

According to his website, he has also been involved in Walmart Radio and Microsoft Surface Pro 8. With his level of talent, there will likely be many more great roles after Genshin Impact's Heizou.

Iguchi Yuichi (Japanese)

Iguchi Yuichi has been voicing characters since 2008, so Travelers might recognize more of his works. Outside of Heizou, he has voiced:

Dwyer (Fire Emblem: Fates)

Kibi (Beastars)

Genshiro Saji (High School DxD)

Max Alors (Fairy Tail)

Mitsuki Sarue (The Devil is a Part-Timer!)

Oji Hoshino (Battle Game in 5 Seconds)

Simon Mericourt (Code Geass: Akito the Exiled)

Teppei (Genshin Impact)

He has also been credited in several very minor roles, such as "Boy" in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. Iguchi Yuichi has done a fair amount of work over the years, and Travelers will get to hear his voice very soon, as Version 2.8 is right around the corner.

The 2.8 update is when Heizou finally becomes playable, which will occur on July 13, 2022.

