Genshin Impact 2.8 banner schedule: Klee rerun and Kazuha release date

Klee and Kazuha's reruns were finally confirmed for Genshin Impact 2.8 via the official livestream. Players had an inkling that it would happen because of various leaks, but remained apprehensive.

Thankfully, it was confirmed that both characters would be on the first banner of the next update.

That means their release date should be July 13, 2022. It is worth mentioning that the brand new 4-star Anemo Catalyst, Heizou, will be accompanying them on their reruns in this forthcoming update. Travelers won't have long until they can finally spend all of their hard-earned Primogems on either of these two banners.

Genshin Impact 2.8 banners: Klee and Kazuha reruns

The reruns being confirmed in the Genshin Impact 2.8 livestream (Image via HoYoverse)

The official Genshin Impact 2.8 livestream showed that Kaedehara Kazuha and Klee will be in the first phase of the new update. This means their release date will be the same as the next Version Update, which is the aforementioned July 13, 2022. The only 4-star character confirmed for their banners is Shikanoin Heizou, who will also be having a new Hangout Event in that update.

For those curious, here is the last time either character was available to summon:

Kazuha: June 29, 2021 - July 20, 2021

June 29, 2021 - July 20, 2021 Klee: June 9, 2021 - June 29, 2021

This meant that both 5-star characters weren't available to summon for nearly a year. Since then, many characters got their reruns earlier than the two.

Countdown to Genshin Impact 2.8

Curious Travelers can look at the above countdown to get an accurate idea of when Genshin Impact 2.8 will launch. Once the update is live, Kazuha and Klee's reruns should be available immediately.

This countdown is applicable to every server. Usually, these updates go live at 11:00 AM (UTC+8), but not every player will know what that time translates to in their own timezone. Hence, these sorts of countdowns can be very helpful to some.

Keep in mind that maintenance begins five hours earlier than what's shown here. Once maintenance begins, Travelers will be unable to play the game at all, meaning that they won't be able to farm Primogems in that timeframe. Klee and Kazuha will be available after that maintenance ends.

Other Genshin Impact 2.8 news

Gamers who haven't checked out the recent Special Program can do so by clicking on the video above. It's 33 minutes long and has a ton of content. First and foremost, players should use the following redeem codes before they expire:

HA6C2AFBXSZV

WANVJAFAXTER

DTNVKAWBWSF5

Those codes will give players 300 Primogems. Along with that, this livestream shows off new events, some Heizou gameplay, and Fischl and Diluc's skins. Fischl's skin will be available for free if players collect enough Phantasmal Conches, while Diluc's skin can only be purchased from the shop with Genesis Crystals.

Most importantly, the end of this Special Program has a brief teaser on Sumeru, showing off some parts of the new location for Travelers to enjoy.

