Genshin Impact 2.8 redeem codes for today (July 2): Get 300 primogems and much more

Genshin Impact's 2.8 Special Program premiered live today on July 2, 2022. During the 2.8 Special Program, the developers gave away three redeem codes that the community can use to get free Primogems.

Redeem codes have become a recurring event in Special Programs and are a great way for newer or F2P (free to play) players to collect more Primogems. Players can get up to 300 Primogems along with other rewards. However, these codes will expire within 24 hours and need to be claimed as soon as possible.

Genshin Impact 2.8: Special Program redeem codes for 300 Primogems (July 2)

The 2.8 Special Program revealed three new redeem codes that will be available for a limited time. Here are the three Genshin Impact redeem codes:

DTNVKAWBWSF5

WANVJAFAXTER

HA6C2AFBXSZV

Each redeem code will grant players 100 Primogems. Additionally, players will also be rewarded 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores, 50,000 Mora, and 5 Hero Wits when they claim all three redeem codes.

However, these codes will only be available until July 3, 2022, and players should redeem them as soon as possible.

Redeeming new codes for 300 Primogems (July 2)

Currently, there are two methods that players can use when redeeming codes in Genshin Impact. Only players with Adventure Rank 10 or above are eligible to claim rewards from the codes.

Claim the new redeem codes in the game (Image via HoYoverse)

In-game method

One way to claim rewards from the livestream codes is to redeem them through the 'Settings' in the game. For this method, players will have to open the game and follow these simple steps:

Open Paimon's Menu

Choose Settings

Select the Accounts tab

Look for the Redeem Code option and select it

Manually type or paste the desired code

Click on the Exchange button

Repeat the process as many times as required

Collect the rewards from the in-game mailbox

Official redemption site

This method does not require players to open the game. Genshin Impact has a dedicated page to redeem codes on their official website, and players can claim the rewards inside the game later on.

Follow these simple instructions to claim the rewards:

Visit the game's official website

Log in using your HoYolab account

Select the Redeem Code tab

Select the correct server and wait for the character nickname to appear

Manually type or copy-paste the desired code

Click on the Redeem button

The rewards will be sent directly to the in-game mail

Overall, the 2.8 Special Program showcased tons of content for Genshin Impact players. Although the main server has been suffering from buffering issues, the content has lived up to the community's expectations. From the Heizou trailer to Kazuha forging his own sword, players cannot wait to get their hands on the upcoming banners in Genshin Impact.

