Latest Genshin Impact codes released in version 2.8 livestream (July 2022)

Genshin Impact's 2.8 livestream was held on July 2, 2022 and was quite a success. The rerun for Kazuha was revealed along with several events and exciting activities for players to participate in.

The livestream also provided codes that reward players with primogems, mystic enhancement ores, mora, and hero's wit. All codes, along with the rewards, have been listed in full detail.

All the rewards that that the codes provide are valuable and will be crucial when players pull for Kazuha and try to build him in order to make the most out of the character. However, at the same time, the codes are also not permanent, thus claiming them in due time is vital.

Genshin Impact livestream 2.8 codes to redeem free 300 primogems and more in July 2022

The redeem codes from Genshin Impact 2.8 livestream along with the rewards that each one of them provides have been listed below.

Code 1: DTNVKAWBWSF5 (100 Primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores) Code 2: WANVJAFAXTER (100 Primogems, 5 Hero's Wit) Code 3: (100 Primogems, 50000 Mora)

The codes mentioned above are not permanent and will expire exactly 24 hours from the point they were revealed. Thus, fans can only expect these codes to work until July 3, 2022.

Fans should claim the same as soon as possible if they do not want to miss out on the free 300 primogems. Obviously, the value of the codes will be felt only by free-to-play gamers who always find it hard to obtain primogems.

After the Yelan banner in patch 2.7 of Genshin Impact, it is understandable if players are a bit thin on primogems. Fortunately, these codes will help them push the pity a bit and also obtain the necessary materials required to level up the character.

In any case, the star of patch 2.8 is going to be Kazuha as the gap between his first banner back in 2021 and his rerun in the present day is the longest till date within the game. Unfortunately, a lot of players did not understand his value when he was first released.

This time around, the hype surrounding him is massive and Genshin Impact players are counting every piece of primogem that they can to make sure that Kazuha comes home for sure.

